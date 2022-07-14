Revenge of the blondes: 10 curiosities about the film

“I’ll show you what Elle Woods is worth!”, Promises the protagonist of the famous cult The revenge of the blondes, released for the first time at the cinema on July 13, 2001. Let’s see together 10 curiosities about the iconic film with Reese Witherspoon.

The revenge of the blondes enchanted the audience when the July 13, 2001 was shown for the first time in US cinemas. The story of the very blonde Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoonwhich turns her broken heart into an opportunity to find her way – which will lead her straight to the Harward Law School – has become a pop culture classic, to be seen and reviewed.

Although the film was received generally positively by critics, its success has grown gradually over the years, becoming a real cult and inspiring entire generations of young women to pursue their dreams and passions.

Let’s see together 10 curiosities about the famous cult with Reese Witherspoon The revenge of the blondes.

1. Identikit by Elle Woods

Elle is a determined young woman with an unconditional love for the color pink, which reflects its upbeat and bubbly character. The girl is heartbroken at the beginning of the film: Her Warner’s rich and spoiled boyfriend has decided to terminate their relationship as she considers her “Too blonde”. Elle decides to overturn the stereotypes that link pink and blond to stupidity and superficiality, and to enroll in Harward’s law schoolto demonstrate not only to Warner but to the whole world what she is made of, as she reiterates herself in one of the most powerful scenes of the film, wearing the now iconic bunny costume: “I’ll show you what Elle Woods is worth ”!

Unlike classic romantic comedies The revenge of the blondes it does not assume that the protagonist must change – character or appearance – in order to mature. From the very first scenes Elle does not hesitate to show us that behind the blonde hair and all that pink there is an extremely intelligent woman. A woman who loves herself and who remains true to herself for the duration of the film; it is the other characters who grow and change their way of seeing her, going beyond stereotypes and prejudices.

2. The revenge of the blondes is inspired by a book which is itself inspired by a true story

The revenge of the blondes is inspired by the book Legally Blonde (also original title of the film), written by Amanda Brown and inspired by the author’s experience at Stanford Law School. Like Reese in a scene from the film, Brown also used strictly pink paper and a feathery pen for her writing.

3. The role of Elle Woods was offered to Christina Applegate

It seems almost impossible to imagine an Elle Woods who doesn’t have the face of Reese Witherspoon. However, Christina Applegate came very close to playing this part. However, as the actress herself told Entertainment Tonight in 2015, she turned down her role because she wasn’t sure she wanted to play another blonde and – apparently – stereotyped character after her experience of her in Get married … with childrenadding: “Reese deserved it. She did a much better job than I ever could have done “. It is interesting to mention that Witherspoon and Applegate played Rachel Green’s sisters (Jennifer Aniston) – Jill and Amy – on the beloved show Friends. However, they never met on set, starring in different episodes.

4. The revenge of the blondes inspired some young women to enroll in law

In a 2018 interview, Witherspoon said that Elle’s character will always have a special place in her heart, as she is still an example for many young women today. Also, according to the actress, many girls – inspired by Elle Woods – would have decided to enroll in law school right after seeing the film. The star then added: “It’s amazing to see how long films can last and how important they can be to young people, generation after generation.”

5. Reese Witherspoon dated real members of a sisterhood to get into the part

Witherspoon worked very hard to get one hundred percent into the role of Elle Woods. In a 2001 interview with Entertainment Weekly she said she spent time with members of a real one sorority (sisterhood) of a college to enter the part: “I went to dinner with them. It was a kind of anthropological study. You learn what they eat, how they behave, how they take care of the younger members, things like that ”.

6. Matthew Davis had a crush on Reese Witherspoon

In a 2001 interview, Warner’s Matthew Davis confessed that at the time of filming he had a tremendous crush on Reese Witherspoon. The actor recounted his embarrassing experience on the set of the film: he was so embarrassed that the producers believed he was feeling unwell. In the end David decided to break free and confess his crush to Reese, at the time married to Ryan Phillippe.

7. Witherspoon began shooting the film shortly after giving birth

The actress had her first daughter, Ava, just about to start filming for the role of Elle. In an interview Witherspoon said that her eldest daughter kept her awake most nights during filming: “Some nights Ava would wake up screaming because she had the flu and I would spend all night trying to get her to sleep and then I had to be on set at 7am for the makeup.”

8. The revenge of the blondes it should have had a very different ending

The film was originally supposed to end in court, right after Elle won the case. The last scene was supposed to portray the protagonist and Emmett (Luke Wilson), as they finally exchange kisses long awaited. According to screenwriter Karen McCullah Lutz, that ending was too weak: The revenge of the blondes it’s not your classic romantic comedy and audiences deserved to see what happened to Elle after the well-deserved victory. For this reason, in the end, she chose to write an ending that included a time jump, in order to show the audience a satisfied and graduated Elle.

9. Ariana Grande paid tribute to the film in her music video Thank U, Next

The video clip of the music piece Thank U, Next (2018) by pop star Ariana Grande, pays homage to the film with several references, including the famous scene in which Elle is intent on sunbathing wearing an ultra-fashion outfit. The video also pays homage to other iconic 2000s films, including 30 years in a second (2004) and Mean Girls (2004).

10. The revenge of the blondes: The Funko Pop of Elle Woods

As we said earlier, the success of The revenge of the blondes has grown exponentially over the years and so has the merchandising connected to it. Fans of the film will be delighted to hear that starting from 6 June 2022 are available on the main specialized sites, three delightful Action Figures from the Funko POP! line dedicated to Elle Woods.