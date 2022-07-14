Result and goals Pumas vs Celta de Vigo

In an attractive duel, slightly diminished by the rain that fell south of the City of Mexico, Cougars Y Celtic of Vigo tied 1-1, in the Stadium Olympic academicthanks to the goals of Diogo and Iago Blades.

This is the second tie in a row for the university students against a Spanish team in CU. The last time they experienced an international match as locals against a group of The leagueended with the same score against Osasunathen led by Javier hererre

The wait is over. At last the moment arrived; the expected visit to Stadium Olympic academic It is today at 7:00 PM (Central Mexico time). Cougars vs Celtic of Vigofriendly meeting that attracts the eyes of locals and strangers.

It’s a duel marks the first of the two commitments that the university students counter paintings Spanish people. The next one will be on August 7, when the auriazules visit Barcelona for the trophy Joan Gamper before the cules.

For his part, the Celtic de Vigo will only play one more duel on the American continent. The Spanish will travel to Saint Joseph, state Joinedto be measured at Earthquakenext July 20, and thus close its preparation, on this side of the pond, for the start of The league.

Confirmed alignment Pumas vs Celta de Vigo

The Pumas will take the field with: Julio González; Ricardo Galindo, Nicolá Freire, Pablo Bennevendo, Efraín Velarde; Leonel López, Higor Meritao, Carlos González; Eduardo sage, Juan Dinneno and Diogo de Oliveira

Meanwhile, the Celtic of Vigo will come out: Reuben; Hugo Mallo, Carlos, Renato Tapia, Galan; Fran Beltran, Gabri, Swedberg; Solari, Iago BladesBaeza.