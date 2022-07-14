Remains of debris that inspired ‘The Goonies’ found in Oregon

Of Erin Soaves

The searches lasted 16 years and were confirmed by radiocarbon tests: the rays found off Nehalim Bay belonged to the Santo Cristo de Burgos, a Spanish ship that sailed from Manila and was swallowed by the Pacific Ocean in 1693.

More than a ghost ship, an Arabian Phoenix ship: “What’s up, everyone says so“, But number He knew where the remains were. Santo Cristo de Burgos, a 17th-century Spanish sailing ship that sailed from Manila and disappeared into the Pacific Ocean more than three centuries ago strangely

Loaded with Chinese tea, Chinese silk and tiles.

tiles

beeswax lumps. At least until today.

Now, a group of archaeologists and marine researchers seem to have a reasonable certainty that the sixteen large remains of wood found on Oregon Beach, at the mouth of the Nehalem River and 11,000 kilometers from the port of Manila from which the ship departed, are what remains. .

This discovery especially excites the (many) fans of Fools

And the 1985 blockbuster film based on the story by Steven Spielberg where, in Oregon, a group of children search for the treasure of a 17th century ship, which sank not far away.

The ship in the movie, “Inferno”, was made specifically for filming and later destroyed, although it worked, due to lack of owners; Later, the Santo Cristo de Burgos was renamed Naufragio de cera de bees, which means “beeswax residue”, and had a history hidden in many other mysteries.

The film’s setting in Oregon was no accident.. On the shores of the Nehalem Bay area, 65 kilometers from Astoria, where adventures Fools

For a long time, the oceans have brought bits of blue and white tiles or bits of beeswax to shore. So much so that since at least 2006, a team of specialists coordinated by Search Inc., a local cultural agency, has been searching for the remains of a galleon. The first to worry, then, was



Archaeologist Scott Williams of the Washington State Department of Transportation is intrigued by a conversation between two friends about a mysterious ship. To the point that he, along with other researchers, founded the Naval Archeology Society specifically to study porcelain shards and wax blocks that appeared over the decades. The wax seals left no room for doubt: they were Spanish merchandise. The possible galleons that disappeared between Manila and Acapulco in the period indicated by the carbon analysis of the finds, that is, between 1650 and 1750, were only two: the Santo Cristo de Burgos, which disappeared in 1693, or the San Francisco Xavier disappeared in 1705. Then the second was thrown: the remains came from a sedimentary area after the tsunami of 1700. So it sank first. He then spent a lot of time refuting a misconception of historians: that the holy Christ was burned. But the Spanish Naval Archives speak of a “disappearance”. Finally, two years of the pandemic have slowed down an already slow process of questioning researchers.

A fisherman, now 49, named Craig Andes and a great admirer of Fools

, long ignored by the same association when it was assumed that the sixteen beams protruding from the water, found in a cave in Nehalim Bay, came from the shipwreck. No one believed that those well-preserved packages had been submerged in salt water for 300 years. But the area at the mouth of the Nehalem River is not very saline. The radioactive carbon left no room for doubt. The beams were restored in June, in a daring mission in turn (weighing 136kg). Now, the company has announced that it will be available to Galleon scientists around the world. And in the future, who knows, lovers Fools.