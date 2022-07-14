Red Bull 64 Bars arrives live in Naples on October 8th

Red Bull 64 Bars leaves YouTube to go to Naples. The format will arrive on Saturday 8 October in Piazza Ciro Esposito, a few steps from the Vele di Scampia. Thus, for the first time, the rap format launched by Red Bull will arrive in the streets, live in front of the public for an unprecedented event. A return to the origins of rap, in its most authentic form.

The protagonists of the event will be: Ernia, Fabri Fibra, Geolier, Guè, Madame and Marracash. To support them will be DJ TY1, in the control room. Red Bull 64 Bars Live will not be a classic concert. The event, in fact, wants to present itself as something never seen before in form and originality. In short, a new and unconventional show with some of the protagonists of the Italian rap scene.

The artists of Red Bull 64 Bars do they will exhibit against the backdrop of a 360-degree scenography. The lineup will be full of surprises and, in addition to their Red Bull 64 Bars, the artists will bring some of their songs, without any interruption.neither. A continuous flow of rap, without pauses, for a non-stop performance in one of the symbolic places of Naples.

Scampia’s choice is not accidental. Local artists will also be involved for the show, who will alternate on the same stage as the main acts. The event is part of the program “Naples, city of music”, a project of the Municipality aimed at enhancing Neapolitan talents.

The live will be available in streaming, and to follow on demand, on Red Bull Droppathe YouTube channel totally dedicated to the new Red Bull music.

THE tickets for the event of 8 October they are already available at this link.



