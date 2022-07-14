Recipe to prepare some delicious corn cups, fluffy and homemade

Mexico is famous for the enormous variety of sweet bread with which we have in the country, from shells until whiskers, slices and more, we can find a perfect option for any taste and if you are a fan of corn then we have the prescription perfect for you, we are talking about these fluffy beakers corn facts that we will show you how to prepare in a homemade today.

The beakers they are a delicious sweet bread consisting of two parts, a bark similar to the cracker with a delicious flavor and a spongy filling with a touch of cornalthough it may seem like a fairly complicated recipe to make this bread It is very simple, you will only need fresh corn to have it ready. Although it can also be done with canned cornusing fresh vegetables will make your cup taste much better.

cheese cubes

For the mass

250 grams of flour

190 grams of sugar

1 pinch of salt

120 grams of Butter

1 egg

Vanilla

For the filling

3 fresh corn

3 eggs

1 cup of condensed milk

1/2 cup Evaporated Milk

4 tablespoons of flour

Vanilla

Start with the Cortexmix the flour with the Butter to achieve a kind of sandthen integrate the sugarthe eggthe Salt and the vanillaincorporate everything into a dough that you must refrigerate for 30 minutes, when leaving the time in refrigeration, extend and cut into circles large that you will have to place in your mold to cupcakes previously greased, filling each space forming the walls and the base of the beaker.

Use fresh corn to give a special touch to your pan dulce. Photo: Pixabay

The padding it prepare by blending eggs with the evaporated milkthe condensed milk the cornthe vanilla and the flourfill in space that already has the Cortex beaker with three quarters of this mixture and then take it to a preheated oven at 180° degrees to cook for 30 minutes, when leaving the oven let them cool a little, remove them from the mold and let them finish cooling to enjoy them.