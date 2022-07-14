PUBG like Fortnite, announced live music event

Pubg has decided to follow Fortnite and create new live music events! Here is what it is, day, time and who will be present at this great occasion.

In recent years, titles such as Fortnite And PUBG are more and more committed to adding content that is not really relevant to the gameplay but which instead entertains the players in more and more ways creative. Fortnite for its part not only has the possibility to collaborate with artists and characters of enormous caliber, but also has the incredible adaptability to be able to be what he wants at the right time.

There are many who do not know that about Fortnite, unlike the others battle royale, there are not only ways in which you have to eliminate your opponents and win the game, but also a dedicated hub only to the social part of the work, where you can have fun getting to know players, playing mini-games and exploiting the creativity of developers and players.

PUBG: a screaming concert is coming!

For the uninitiated, PUBG is a battle royale Fps developed by PUBG Studios and published by various companies for PC, Xbox One, PS4, Google Stadia and iOS, managing to obtain a huge success among lovers of the genre thanks to the continuous evolution, which has also happened recently thanks to the brand new update.

As mentioned earlier, a title like Fortnite or PUBG lends itself perfectly to its classic battle royale purpose but actually has the potential to do anything, even musical events theme!

PUBG has already collaborated with artists several times to create skin, bundle and of musical events incredible. Although on Fortnite it was possible to listen live Ariana Grande, PUBG does not want to be caught unprepared by deciding to entrust the task of entertaining players to a very much loved band.

In fact, Tencent announced that the Blackpink, a group K-Pop female loved all over the world and winner of several world records, will make a musical event right inside PUBG Mobile!

The group will bring a new song complete with an unreleased music video created for the occasion and players of the Tencent title will be able to receive free tickets to see the Blackpink concert! Furthermore, the news is not over, here’s what will change PUBG forever!