Polka dot dress, the garment popularized by Kate Middleton

The polka dot printalso widely known as “polka dot”is a classic in stores and wardrobes that, in recent days, has had an incredible boom in publications of fashion because Kate Middleton She has worn two dresses with this print at the Wimbledon Championships, which also won over Princess Diana.

The moles They have been successful at different times, in the 50s and in the 70s it was widely used, in the 90s as well. The brown dress worn by the character of Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” is already emblematic and gave this garment a boost.

The duchess of cambridge he chose the color blue on this occasion, but he has also been seen with the traditional black and white. Queen Leitizia has also fallen for the charms of the “polka dot” in recent weeks. Yes, the most popular faces of modern royalty confirm that it is a print that should not be overlooked.



Photo: AP

Designer Carolina Herrera, who is synonymous with elegance, has practically made it part of her brand identity. In addition, in recent collections of other international fashion greats, it has been present: just look at how Bella Hadid wore a set of moles from Balenciaga to the Haute Couture parade of this firm.



Photo: Instagram @carolinaherrera

In Mexico, the communicator Martha Debayle models it in some of her pieces from the line she has in collaboration with Ivonne, while one of the country’s most important designers, Benito Santos, exhibits it as part of his most recent collection, “100 Geometric”, with large and modern patterns.

The polka dot print is more current than ever and summer is the perfect time to wear it in dresses. We present some models of different styles that can be worn on a daily basis, to inspire your next choice.

Polka dot dresses, the most beautiful garment for the following months

The lingerie dress trend

The dress lingerie or “slip dress” can be filled with moles and in seasonal colors for elegant and, also, jovial looks. This Mango proposal combines pink and brown, ideal for women with a romantic style who want to wear a fun touch. With this type of pieces, you can always wear a nice blazer. Price: 999 pesos.



Photo: Mango

Traditional white with elastic honeycomb

When we refer to printing “polka dot”, it is almost certain that the traditional mix of black and white, which is so sophisticated, comes to mind. This is how style icons have worn it for several generations. This casual model from Zara is perfect for summer. The delicate honeycomb elastic and the ruffles on the skirt add the unique stamp. Price: 1,299 pesos.



Photo: Zara

Navy blue and white, shades of Kate

Another favorite is navy blue with white polka dotsThis was one of the bets of the Duchess of Cambridge to attend Wimbledon and fell in love with the most fashionistas. This color will make you look elegant and chic, it is also very combinable. With neutral accessories it will look great, but you can also try colors like red. This is from Shein, priced at 380 pesos.



Photo: Shein

Navy blue in a more classic cut

The most classic can choose a design with sleeves (short, 3/4 or long) and midi cut. The light textures and details that provide movement, such as ruffles, will add delicacy to the piece. This garment is from July, its price is 2,499 pesos, in addition, it can also be obtained at Palacio de Hierro.



Photo: July

red maxi dress

Martha Debayle inspires us to abandon our shyness when it comes to dressing and to dare to wear striking pieces, but very glamorous. The maxi dress is a garment that triumphs this season and can also be worn with moles. It is part of her collection with Ivonne and is priced at 4,499.



Photo: Yvonne

