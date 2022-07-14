‘Pig’, and the new one from the Russo brothers with Ryan Gosling arrive in theaters

The film premieres of the week will arrive on Friday with two proper names: Nicolas Cage and Ryan Gosling. The first is the protagonist of ‘Pig’, the film that closed the last BCN Film Fest and in which the actor plays an ex-chef who lives retired in the mountains until a stranger attacks him to steal the little pig looking for truffles with whom he lives . The second film, by the Russo brothers (‘Avengers’), is a fast-paced action title where Gosling plays a former CIA agent turned hit man, pursued by a former colleague. On the other hand, on platforms, the premiere this Thursday on Netflix of an adaptation of the popular video game ‘Resident Evil’ stands out.

‘Pig ‘

Directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Nicolas Cage, the film tells the story of a former high-level chef who now lives isolated in a little house in the woods of the state of Oregon (United States). He is accompanied by a little truffle hunting pig. But one day Rob (Cage) is attacked by a stranger, who steals the animal. The protagonist returns to Portland to track down those responsible and try to recover the pig. The film closed the last edition of the BCN Film Fest.

‘Between life and death’

Antonio de la Torre is the leading actor in this French thriller. The actor plays a Spanish citizen who lives in Brussels where he works as a subway driver. One day he witnesses the suicide of his own son – whom he had not seen for years – on the platforms. After that, he begins to investigate the causes that pushed the young man to jump onto the road, and discovers his involvement in a robbery.

‘Between two sunrises’

Selman Nacar’s film debut is ‘Between Two Dawns’, a debut film recognized with several awards and which was screened at the San Sebastian Festival last year. The film is about the moral dilemmas of the son of an owner of a Turkish textile factory where there has been a serious work accident, around the resolution of the case with those affected.

‘Davant teu’

Gijón Film Festival Jury Special Award, the film by South Korean Hong Sang-Soo tells the short story of a veteran actress who returns to her country and settles with her sister. A filmmaker, a few years younger than her, asks her to join her project and they meet for the first time in a bar. The film premieres at VOSC in various theaters.

‘The invisible agent’

Popular actor Ryan Gosling is a former CIA agent turned hit man. The film by Joe and Anthony Russo (‘Avengers: Endgame’) focuses on the persecution to which he is subjected by a former partner of his in order to stop him. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

‘Fins aviat, Don Glees!’

The anime film directed by Atsuko Ishizuka presents in Rome, a boy who lives in a small town far from Tokyo where he doesn’t quite fit in. Together with Toto, another poorly integrated young man, he forms the group Don Glees. As summer begins they will be joined by another member: Drop. The film arrives dubbed in Catalan in several theaters.

Movistar+ program ‘Fireheart’

Movistar+ premieres this Friday ‘Fireheart’ where the protagonist is Georgia, a 6-year-old girl who wants to become a firefighter. The problem is that in 1920 women cannot be part of the fire department. Neither can they be 10 years later when Broadway theaters begin to burn strangely and all of New York’s firefighters disappear. In the face of the emergency, the mayor of the city turns to Georgia’s father who had been a firefighter years before.

Prime Video premieres the film ‘Don’t Make Me Go’

‘Don’t Make Me Go’ is the title of the new Amazon Prime Video movie that premieres this Friday. Directed by Hannah Marks, it tells the story of a single father who discovers that he has a terminal illness and decides to compensate his daughter for all the years of love and support that she will not have. Using the excuse of driving lessons, the father convinces the teenage daughter to come with him on a road trip from California to New Orleans. There she will attend a reunion of old students of the university where she, by surprise, will reunite her with her mother who abandoned them long ago.

Netflix presents the adaptation of ‘Resident Evil’ to television series

Netflix premieres this Thursday the serial adaptation of the video game ‘Resident Evil’. The action takes place in 2036 when 14 years have passed since the pain epidemic caused by the drug ‘Happiness’. Jade Wesker struggles to survive in a world occupied by fearsome beings infected and hungry for blood. As she grapples with these difficulties, Jade also suffers from her past in New Raccoon City, from the delicate ties between her father and the sinister Umbrella Corporation, and from the fate of her sister Billie.

The next day, this Friday, the adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel ‘Persuasion’ opens. The production presents Anne Eliot, a non-conformist, sensitive and modern woman who lives with her family on the verge of bankruptcy. When a former suitor barges into her life again, Anne must decide whether to put the past behind her and listen to her heart.

Filmin premieres ‘The Execution’

Filmin premieres this Friday one of the most surprising films of the latest edition of the Sitges Festival ‘The execution’. Inspired by true events, debuting director Lado Kvataniya’s production tells the story of a serial killer from the Soviet Union who managed to outwit the police during the 1980s and 1990s.

Also premiered is ‘Hit the road’, the debut film by Panah Panahi, son of filmmaker Jafar Panahi. It is a road movie that could be the classic ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ but on the roads of Iran. The award-winning film at various festivals is about a chaotic family traveling by road where one and the other get nervous with each other for very different reasons.

Disney + premieres a new installment of ‘Zombies’

Disney + premieres this Friday a new installment of the Zombies saga. In the third part, the juvenile zombies will once again occupy the screens. On this occasion, intergalactic beings will interrupt the last course of the film’s protagonists.

HBO Max with nature and everyday life

HBO Max premieres this Wednesday the new documentary series ‘Edge of the earth’, an exciting combination of action sports and adventure, travelogue and documentary about nature. Follow four groups of elite action-adventure athletes on four unique never-before-seen missions.

In addition, the platform premieres this Saturday the new series ‘Essays’ where Nathan Fielder returns to television with a series about how far man goes to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. The comedian wants people on the street to previously rehearse important moments in life with simulations.