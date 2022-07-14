Only Murders in the Building 2, Selena Gomez ignored at Emmys: the creator’s comment

Only Murders in the Building is one of the titles that have dominated this year’s Emmy Award nominations, with as many as 17 awarded to the show starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. And the latter, however, is the ‘forgotten’ name among the nominations, unlike the two male co-stars.

To talk about this ‘forgetfulness’ at the Emmy Awards it was John Hoffman, who has elgomez performance as well as that of the entire cast of the series. On our site you can find the review of Only Murders in the Building 2.

“Our trio is at the center of it all” Hoffman told Deadline “It’s the reason for the success of this show. They did it all together and Selena is an essential part of that. Our nominations are hers too, although I know they all feel guilty. [per la mancata candidatura di Gomez]. These things are complicated and you never know who will be included. Sometimes it seems unfair, as it happens today when we are all celebrated, but I am really proud of her “ Hoffman said.

On the second season and Selena’s contribution:“In Only Murders in the Building 2 you will notice the amazing actress that is Selena Gomez and our trio that shines even more than before. I am really very excited about our work team, which has received several nominations today”.

THE new episodes of Only Murders in the Building are available every Tuesday on Disney +, with Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. Shirley MacLaine is also in the cast of Only Murders in the Building 2, playing the mother of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).