now there are no more doubts

Cristiano Ronaldo amazes once again and a detail shown by Georgina Rodriguez risks increasing the controversy: what happened at Manchester United.

Ronaldo unsettles as always and United can only notice a not so indifferent detail on the story. The holiday period has practically ended, but now an indiscretion emerges that increases the controversy in the circles of the Red Devils. The novelty is evident, but the consequences could be unpredictable.

The next season of the Manchester United will be imprinted on the Premier Leaguenational competitions ed Europa League. In this case, it is a situation already known by the champion, but now the detail would leave no room for great doubts, especially for those who closely follow the center forward of the Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the problems with Manchester United, what does Georgina Rodriguez have to do with it

Georgina Rodriguez is the current companion of Cristiano Ronaldofootballer of Manchester United with a future yet to be deciphered. The woman has published some photos, but among them there would be no trace of the sample. The Portuguese striker has in fact missed the retirement performance of Red Devils to be with the family. Generally the couple likes to leave a social memory with a photo, but in this case there is no trace of the player.

The model spent a quiet day with her children, sporting a new look, but no presence of on the horizon CR7. The fact is that the champion is still undecided about his future and would have decided to reflect a little more on his future. The absence of him in the photos puts more into question what could happen shortly thereafter.

And to think that the former center forward of the real Madrid an offer with really high figures would even come directly fromSaudi Arabia. Earning something like 125 million euros a year is not a trivial matter, especially when compared to the current 29 perceived with the United.