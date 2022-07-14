Nicolas Cage, the star with the craziest and most bizarre life in Hollywood

If there is justice on Earth, Nicolas Cage deserves his reality show. If most of these shows are pointless, boring, or repetitive ad nauseam, one with Cage would be a total hit.

The actor, who was nicknamed the Martian James Stewarthas become a cult figure playing movies so bad and B series that they only premiere on American cable channels.



Nicolas Cage deserves his reality show (REUTERS).

But be careful, this guy won an oscar (for Leaving Las Vegas, 1995) and gave great performances (Arizona baby, 1987, and Adaptation, 2002). And he is the only actor to be nominated for an Oscar for playing twins. He succeeded with “The Orchid Thief,” in which he played screenwriter Charlie Kauffman and his (non-existent) brother, Donald.

But his life is apology of the bizarre, and after reading this note, you will fall in love with him.

DEBTS AND MARRIAGES

Nicolas is not good with numbers. In 2013 he added a tax debt of $12 million. They declared him bankrupt. He said it was his accountant’s fault. The truth is that he went out to sell a large part of his luxury car collection. After auctioning off about thirty, along with estates and collections, he stabilized his accounts.

His birth name is Nicholas Kim Coppolabut he changed it to escape from family pressure (he is the nephew of the famous director Francis Ford Coppola) and because of his admiration for the Marvel superhero, Luke Cage.

His obsession with comics is so great that bought the first original copy of Superman for $130,000 and had to sell it for 1,700,000 greens when he was declared bankrupt. And that is little. He named one of his sons Kal-El., the original name of Clark Kent. We don’t know what the baby said when he grew up, but Nicolas indulged himself.



He named one of his sons Kal-El, the original name of Clark Kent (Superman).

In the 1980s, Cage crossed paths with actress Patricia Arquette and fell in love immediately her. She asked him out on a date and Patricia, who wanted to get him off her, told her that she would go out with him if she gave him two things: an autograph of J. D. Salinger (a very famous writer who lived locked up and few could see) and a black orchid, copy that does not exist.

Five days later, Nicolas appeared at the actress’s house. In one hand he carried a letter handwritten by Salingerand in the other an orchid genetically modified to show off dark petals.

Patricia not only accepted the date but also his marriage proposal. When Nicolas was on his way to the wedding he had a fit of rage and canceled the marriage. In 1995, ten years later, they were finally married. Teacher.



Cage crossed paths with actress Patricia Arquette and immediately fell in love with her.

The marriage between Patricia and Nicolas only lasted nine months. And he already had his eyes on another woman.



Cage ended up marrying Elvis’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, just 10 days after they met. After three months they parted ways.

One of his idols was Elvis Presleyand Cage ended up marrying Elvis’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, just 10 days after meeting. After three months they parted ways.

ITS EXOTIC ANIMALS AND THE SARCOPHAGUS

Nicolas has some weird pets: an octopus, a shark, a crocodile (with whom he sometimes slept in the same bed) and two giant albino cobras. Her love for crocodiles is such that got tattooed a giant lizard with a top hat and a cane on its back.

And his passion for exotic animals got him into trouble.



Nicolas has somewhat bizarre pets: among them, an octopus.

One day he wanted to buy a skull of tarbosaurus, an extinct species. The auction was a heads up with another celebrity: Leonardo Dicaprio. Finally she was taken by Nicolas, who paid $400,000.

The problem arose when the Mongolian authorities demanded that she return it, having been taken out of that country. In the United States, private ownership of fossils is legal, but not in Mongolia. The actor refused and there was a international conflict between the two countries. In the end he had to return it and the Mongols did not give him a penny.

His madness has no limits. In 1984, Alan Parker summoned him to film Birdy. and Nicholas four molars removed to suffer excruciating physical pain that he claimed would help him put himself in the shoes of combat soldiers in Vietnam. No one had asked for so much realism.



The actor bought a three-meter mausoleum that has a sarcophagus where he will be buried when he dies (AP).

Of course, Cage is farsighted. He has already decided that he should be buried in New Orleans, but not in any grave.

The actor bought a three-meter mausoleum that it has a sarcophagus. And he wrote in his will that around the sarcophagus there must be his collection of skulls of exotic and pygmy animals, with which he usually hold conversations in the dining room of his house.

Ah!, we must add that in New Orleans, Nicolas also bought in 2007 a enchanted Mansion and the chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The house had belonged to Madam Lalaurie, a high society figure in the 19th century. Too bad it was later discovered that it was a serial killer.

VAMPIRES AND DRUGS WITH YOUR CAT



He also has a fixed idea with The vampires. Precisely in the film Vampire Kisses (1989), Cage preferred eat a cockroach real instead of a raw egg as the script indicated.

And he gave a strange explanation: “Every muscle in my body told me not to do it, but I did it anyway. That’s how I felt connected to my role.”

During the filming of Ghost Rider (2012) in Romania, Nicolas took advantage of a couple of days off to go sightseeing like any other visitor, but he stayed in a particular place: Count Dracula’s castle. And she explained it: “He wanted to channel the energy, but it was creepy.”



Cage stayed in a particular place: Count Dracula’s castle.

The actor told on a television program that one day he surprised his cat eating some hallucinogenic mushrooms that he had taken out of the fridge. Without hesitation, she decided to accompany him on the trip. They both spent hours staring into each other’s eyes, convinced that they were brothers. And so it was discovered that Nicolas keeps his drugs in the refrigerator.

His fascination with astral travel led him to buy 15 houses around the world. Some were haunted, others were castles, and the rest he had built on the two private islands he bought in Leaf Cay, Bahamas.

In Reddit there is a community dedicated exclusively to him. His name is One True God, “the only true god.”

MORE LOVES AND A LIFE OF POVERTY

In 2011 Nicholas Hit bottom when his wife at the time, Alice Kim (whom he met at a singles bar) reported him for domestic violence. According to her, Cage grabbed her arm and dragged her into the house.

Nicolas didn’t talk about Alice, but he did talk about his country of origin: “I have a lot of respect for Korea and its industries. Samsung is from Korea. Hats off to any country that works as hard as them.”



Alice Kim (whom he met at a singles bar). He married her (REUTERS).

He would later marry twice more. With Erika Koike their marriage lasted 4 days and with Riko Shibata, a Japanese, he married in 2021. With her he had his third child on April 12 of this year.

In order not to lose the habit, the girl is called lennon augie, in honor of John Lennon and his father.

Having sold most of his possessions, Cage now lives in Las Vegas, eating at the same coffee shop every day and order a $10 menu. And he goes to a low-cost gym.



Gentlemen, it’s Nicolas Cage. A teacher in every way. Chapeau…(EFE).

Few know that he is a philanthropist With all the letters. He donated two million dollars to Amnesty International and another million to the victims of Katrina, among some of his works. And the United Nations decorated him for his humanitarian work and for his fight for arms control around the world.

Gentlemen, it’s Nicolas Cage. A teacher in every way. Chapeau…

