New images of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, with a glimpse of his suit

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022 by DC fans is Black Adam. After many years of pressure, Dwayne Johnson got that Warner give the green light to the project to become the antihero.

The Rock will become Teth Adam in the film that will arrive in the summer of 2022, as a counterpart to Shazamthe character of Zachary Levi.

TotalFilm has had access to some new images from the filming of Black Adam, where we can see a little better the suit that Dwayne Johnson will wear in the film.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

The article itself recounts an anecdote with Black Adam’s suit, which was originally going to have padding to “enhance” the character’s muscles.

If you are thinking that who would think of enhancing The Rock’s arms by stuffing a superhero suit, you are not the only ones.

The original suit started to tear under so much pressure, which is what happened when the wrestler-turned-actor stuck in those pillar-like arms.

Eventually the filler was dispensed with and Dwayne Johnson was finally able to “feel like Black Adam”. The involvement of the actor in the project has been enormous from the beginning, and it is normal that he wants everything to be perfect.

Filming of Black Adam ( 3 images)

The success of Shazam! in 2019 made Warner finally authorize the Black Adam project, which sooner or later will be found billy batson and his alter ego.

Black Adam is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022so it will be a good excuse to shelter from the heat in the cool of the movie theater.

Beyond Johnson’s film, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, a sequel to the 2019 film, will arrive in 2023 to continue the adventures of Zachary Levi’s character.