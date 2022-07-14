Netflix: Return “Kung Fu Panda” to save the world

The most feared and laughable martial arts fighter returns but, this time, to the small screen of streaming; it is about the —now— animation series “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior” (“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight”, 2022), which will be released through the Netflix platform (who is also a producer) globally today July 14, with actor Jack Black, who returns to voice his iconic character (“Po”) in this new global adventure.

According to history, a mysterious weasel duo become interested in a collection of four powerful weapons and decide to steal them; “Po” must leave his house and embark on a journey around the world in search of recovering the loot. Joining the journey is English knight “Wandering Blade” (Rita Ora) and, together, they will hunt down the thieves of the magical weapons to save the world, not without getting to know each other in the process.

noticeable difference

In this sense, in an interview with THE REPORTER, Jack Black comments on the differences between what have been three previous feature films and, now, a series structured in chapters: “The biggest difference is the scope; in a movie the story is told in an hour and a half or two, but in the case of this series, and I can’t imagine the total number of hours that we have invested in it, in two years we have made some chapters and, the truth is, it seems to me —because of its length— a more epic story”.

For its part, actor James Hong (“Mr. Ping”) emphasizes to this publishing house the difference between a feature film and a series, “because the film will end in ninety minutes or a little more, the series will last longer; As an actor, you work with a beginning, a conflict and an end, which in a series must be achieved in 30 minutes or less, is something remarkably different.

Other cultures and traditions

As for his character, the always protective and loving “Mr. Ping”Hong explains that he maintains a relationship with “Po” that is that of a father interested in helping his son, who cares and expresses his love with excellent, funny and intense dialogues; he is a guy who seeks to discipline his son but, at the same time, he is a single father ”.

Now, the protagonist does not remain unscathed in the face of what happens, Black details that “now it is a truly global adventure. In the first three films, “Po” faced his adventures in China, now there are not only new characters, one of them an English knight, “Wandering Blade” —played by the great singer Rita Ora—, but the villains also come from outside, and it’s interesting to explore other cultures and traditions, travel the world, and how all this combines to save the world. It’s great”.

be number one

The actor from “Jumanji” refers that the fundamental thing in this project “is the experience; on a movie we can work for two years, but on a series we go from one episode to another, we don’t have time to go back to correct, it’s a process in which there is new material to work on almost every week”.

Finally, Jack Black assured that he wants to “be number one” on Netflix, “because sometimes I see what Dwayne Johnson or Kevin Hart post on social networks, when they talk about their movies, I want to say the same about ‘Kung Fu Panda’… Can you imagine being able to say that I am number one? To be above Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart? Thanks to the fans, that dream can come true.”

“Po” ​​and “Wandering Blade”. The mighty panda will find a powerful ally in this English knight. COURTESY/Netflix



What is it about?

Jack Black returns to the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise in the new series “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior.” When a mysterious weasel duo becomes interested in a collection of four powerful weapons, “Po” must leave home and embark on a journey across the globe in search of redemption and justice that will unite him with a no-nonsense English knight named “Wandering Blade”. Together, these two mismatched warriors go on an epic quest to find the magical weapons and save the world from destruction.

The basics

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior” (“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight”, 2022) / Netflix

(“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight”, 2022) / Netflix Animation Studio: DreamWorks Animation.

DreamWorks Animation. Duration: 11 episodes (each 22 minutes).

11 episodes (each 22 minutes). Executive producers: Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian.

Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian. Co-executive producers: Chris Amick and Ben Mekler.

Chris Amick and Ben Mekler. Cast (voices): Jack Black, Rita Ora, James Hong, Chris Geere, Della Saba, Rahnuma Panthaky, Ed Weeks, and Amy Hill.

Jack Black, Rita Ora, James Hong, Chris Geere, Della Saba, Rahnuma Panthaky, Ed Weeks, and Amy Hill. World Premiere: Today July 14, 2022.

Read Also