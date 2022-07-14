Natalie Portman’s Request to Chris Hemsworth Before Kissing Her in ‘Thor 4’ – Movie News

We mortals may think that the kiss between two Asgardian gods was a piece of cake, but it is not. In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Chris Hemsworth had a special request to be able to kiss Natalie Portman.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) reunited in the story of Thor: Love and Thunder, from director Taika Waititi. The moments where they narrate their story are quite tender: learning to live with mortals, passing movie marathons, surely they watched Disney Plus or Star Plus; until the sad separation from her for not coinciding in her free time. Until both reconnect their paths in order to stop Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale).

When Jane discovers that Mjölnir, destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok, chose her to be her new wielder, she becomes The Mighty Thor. Phew, love at first sight once again between both possessors of the most powerful hammers in New Argard. Throughout the whole story there is a pretty cheesy chemistry. At some point, their constant flirtations despair to the point of asking for the classic “kiss each other already!”.

There are some pretty cute moments in the flashbacks and present that melt our hearts. Hey, but in real life it was not so easy to do such romantic scenes. And I won’t say it because Elsa Pataky, Chris’s wife, is jealous, same situation with the actress’s partner, Benjamin Millepied, but because of his rather particular eating habits. At first impression it seems that we imply that the Australian does not brush his teeth after eating, but no.

Happens that Natalie is vegan. Most of his life he has used his fame to promote and defend the rights of all living beings, starting his diet away from animal meat at a very young age. In 2011 she had to stop due to being pregnant as she needed a daily intake of eggs to promote good health in her baby. She just saw that everything was fine, she resumed her lifestyle and made her children part of this lifestyle.



Marvel Studios Chris did not eat meat to respect Natalie’s veganism.



Bearing this in mind, and perhaps because Nat asked him to in a previous shoot, Chris changed his diet 24 hours before having scenes where he needed to kiss his colleague.

On the day of the kiss, Chris stopped eating meat early to respect my veganism. Because of his physique, he usually eats animal protein every half hour, only he was quite considerate of my choice.”

Shared Portman for the British radio show Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Actually, to maintain that physique that he shows in the Marvel movies, Hemsworth eats a diet of 4,500 calories a day spread over 10 meals, according to his coach. But that must be his regimen for years if we take into account that he usually looks good in movies like Mission rescue.