Natalie Portman Won’t Reveal Thor Love and Thunder Quote

One of the most important projects of the year for Marvel is now available in theaters, Thor: Love and Thunder, film that has generated mixed reviews among fans of the films. And not long ago Natalie Portmann, who bears the title mighty thormentioned that he will never reveal one of the enigmas that the tape left us in its final minutes.

Spoilers ahead!

During the last scene of the film, when we see JAnne Foster in hands of Thor, we can see how the protagonist is about to die due to cancer that has affected her health. And while she’s in her final minutes, she walks up to him. Thor to whisper something to him, this is the phrase that he was rehearsing throughout the film that would be his presentation slogan.

In a recent interview, portman told the medium known as CinemaBlend that he will not tell anyone the secret of these words that left the cinema audience intrigued.

That scene was really, really fun to shoot. And yes, there is a specific line, but I will never reveal it.

During Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane’s character is not limited to just seeing what Thor does, since she somehow manages to get hold of her ancient weapon and gets on a par with the gods to deliver blows. However, the use of this hammer will be something that has the consequences of it, but this part is worth seeing and hearing in the movie theater.

