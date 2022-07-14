Natalie Portman wears classic styling in Rome








The actress was promoting ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in the Italian capital.

Natalie Portman in Rome, Italy promoting ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

ABCatalie Porrman is one of the stars of the fourth installment of ‘Thor’ who has been most active promoting the film directed by Taika Waititi. Her last stop in Rome, Italy couldn’t be more vibrant posing at the photocall at the Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá hotel, wearing a classic monochrome outfit.

The 41-year-old actress displayed 90s vibes because the design belongs to Claude Montana’s Fall 1991 collection, which stands out for that elegant and formal styling that characterized the beginning of that decade. The vibrant orange look featured an asymmetrical jacket and midi skirt that she paired with silver Piferi wrap sandals.

Natalie Portman wears classic styling in Rome

The Oscar winner confirms why she is still one of the celebrities with the best stylistic bets and one of the best dressed on the red carpet.

Images: Classes


