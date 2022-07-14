movies, book, family and his 4 Grammys in the 90s









Will Smith is one of those people who needs no introduction.. She has been starring in the best movies for years Hollywood and some of his performances are truly unforgettable. After a long career full of successes and recognitions, has reached the peak of his career with the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2022 Goya Awards, which he attends for his brilliant performance in ‘The Williams Method’. Will Smith, in addition to being an actor, is already a character in international and world popular culture celebrities. He began singing, he has consecrated himself as an actor, has a family of artistshas published a book with the most intimate details of his life and has starred in two self-improvement documentaries. This is the legacy of Will Smith:











Will Smith, nominated for the 2022 Oscars GTRES

Will Smith became known to the great mass public with the emblematic series ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ (1990 – 1996). As in the series in which he played himself, in real life Will is Philadelphia, he is 53 years old and has a long filmography in which we have seen covering many genres of cinema. Everyone remembers him as a comic actor but the truth is that His 3 Oscar nominations have been achieved thanks to performances in films based on real events such as ‘Ali’, ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ or the latter, ‘The Williams Method’. It may be the third time lucky.

Two overcoming documentaries In addition to cinema, He has also starred in two documentaries. We found one on the Youtube platform ‘The best shape of my life‘, where the actor documents his weight loss and physical transformation in 20 weeks. The other documentary bears the byline of National Geographic, ‘welcome to earth‘ and we see the actor discovering some of the most unusual places together with expert adventurers.

His autobiographical book Will Beyond the cameras Will Smith published his memoirs in 2021. Written in two hands with Mark Manson, this autobiographical book allows us to discover the most personal Will. Through some painful texts, he recognizes that not everything that shines in Hollywood is gold and openly discuss marital problems with his wife.









Will Smith with his wife Jada Pinkett (2022) GTRES

a model family The Smith family could bear a certain resemblance to the Beckam family in terms of being a successful and world-renowned family. The truth is that it seems that everyone is destined for fame. Will married actress Jada Pinkett-Smith in 1997. and they had their two sons Jaden and Willow. Both are actors and have appeared alongside their father in films such as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, ‘After Earth’ and ‘I Am Legend’.









Archive image of Jaden Smith GTRES Jade is 23 years old.. She acts, sings and is a celebrity on social networks. She has sung and participated in several video clips with Justin Bieber or Alicia Keys, and has several singles of her own. It seems that her fledgling career has only just begun.









Archive image of Willow Smith GTRES Willow (21 years old) also follows in the footsteps of her family and she made her debut in a big way in the cinema in ‘I am Legend’ (2007) with her father and later she has voiced the character of Abby in the animated film Madagascar. But it seems that she is focused on music. She started out driven by Jay Z with two singles and his latest work is called ‘PURGE’.

A son of another woman Before his life with Jada, Will Smith was married to actress Sheree Zampino. Together they had a son whom everyone knows as Trey, which served as the inspiration for their song ‘Just the Two of Us’. Currently Trey is 29 years old and is also developing his career in the world of music.









Will Smith with his eldest son Trey GTRES