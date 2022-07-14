Movie premieres Friday | ‘Pig’: for the love of a pig

Despite starring Nicolas Cage in the skin of a man broken inside who decides to hunt down those who have stolen his beloved pig, ‘Pig’ is neither a comedy, nor an ‘actioner’ modeled after ‘John Wick’ or another showcase of the actor’s histrionic excesses; it is much better than that. which makes her a film so emotionally brutal, and so strangely beautiful and movingis the seriousness with which it takes both its protagonist’s mission and his conviction that society is a cruel and rotten thing.

As he watches him make his way through the dark corners of Portland’s culinary scene, and in the meantime relentlessly frustrate our expectations, the director Michael Sarnoski orchestrates a story that at the same time is very simple and surprisingly complex, as a recipe based on basic ingredients that, once combined, provide a whole world of flavors.

‘Pig’ proposes unexpected connections between titles such as ‘The Wrestler’, ‘Rataouille’ and ‘Fight Club’, thereby reflecting on the nature of creativity, on our toxic obsession with status, on love and loss, about the futility of revenge, and about how important it is to maintain integrity, no matter what. And if he achieves all this, it is largely thanks to Cage, whose work here is a display of pent-up fury, and tenderness, and determination, and vulnerability, probably the best of his career in at least two decades.