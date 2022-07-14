Miriam Margolyes assures that Leonardo DiCaprio smelled bad in film

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.07.2022 12:12:00





Since he was very young we have seen Leonardo DiCaprio in various movies like in titanicabut also in an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet where he worked alongside Miriam Margolyes, who recently pointed out that the famous had an unpleasant smell.

Miriam Margolyes played the role of Juliet’s nanny in said film that is based on the work of William Shakespare and thanks to this project he had the opportunity to work alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and recently remembered what it was like to act alongside him.

The actress appeared on the show this morning where he talked about the actor and said that during During the time they were working, he realized that Leonardo DiCaprio smelled bad.

“It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico,” he replied when asked about the celebrity.

The actress quickly wanted to “compose” her answer and assured that Leonardo’s bad smell DiCaprio was due to the fact that at that time he was very young, added because they were recording in Mexico during a hot season.

“The boys… and he was very young at the time. They don’t get fragrant.”

Without a doubt, these statements by Miriam generated controversy for ensuring that the actor has little cleanliness, however, on other occasions Leonardo DiCaprio he has been criticized for his appearance and poor hygiene.

It is not the first time that the actor has been expressed in this way, and he himself has revealed some of his hygiene practices, for example, on one occasion he commented that he only bathes twice a week.

In addition to this, Leonardo DiCaprio has also mentioned that he does not use deodorant because he considers it harmful to nature.

It must be remembered that Leo DiCaprio is one of the celebrities who is constantly reporting on climate change and its consequences. In addition, it promotes small actions in order to combat this problem that affects everyone.

PJG