Minecraft is updated to add various changes and new features

One of the newest creatures in the game gets this update.

The expansion of Minecraft today is unparalleled, since it is well known that we are facing one of the biggest titles of the video game industry, giving rise to even a project to recreate planet Earth at 1:1 scale which is being exploited by a player to walk from South Africa to Northern Europe within the game itself. A feat that many hope to see fulfilled.

In any case, it should be noted that the scope of the title is not only based on the communitybut from Mojang, its own creators, it is also encouraged title maintenance through updates that improve it and fix bugs to make the experience much more enjoyable. And under this same premise, the title has received new additions.

The Allay is the central hub of this Minecraft update

In this case it has been the Bedrock version of Minecraft, which is found on console, mobile and PC, which has received this update, being this centered on The Allay along with other changes such as bug fixes that many players have been reporting these days.

It should be noted that The Allay is a creature recently added to Minecraft that likes jukeboxes and is capable of collecting various materials while displaying a very peaceful personality. Be that as it may, it only remains to highlight all changes addedthese being the following:

Changes in The Allay

Allay now has a dance animation. This is activated when listening to a Jukebox (jukebox).

Allay will stop bailing when the music stops or walks away.

If you give him amethyst fragments in the middle of the dance, he will make a special sound, a heart and clone himself.

Each clone will take 5 minutes to be able to perform again.

General changes