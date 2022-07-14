Mickey Rourke charges Tom Cruise, whom he accuses of playing the same role for 35 years

‘The color of money’, ‘Eyes wide shut’, ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Magnolia’ only have one thing in common: Tom Cruise. The actor has shown that, although he has been focused on his career as an action hero for years, he is capable of playing the role he wants. Okay, has shown it to everyone except one person: Mickey Rourke.

The importance of being called Tom Cruise

Mickey Rourke, whose movie listing includes masterpieces like ‘The Wrestler’ but also absurd mediocrities like ‘9 weeks and 1/2 in Paris’, has spoken on the ultra-conservative program ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ about Tom Cruise, pointing out that is “irrelevant in their world” and listing all the actors he admires.

I care when I see the work of Al Pacino and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early days, or what Richard Harris and Ray Winstone have done. That’s the kind of actor I want to be. Monty Clift and Brando yesteryear.

Harsh statements by the actor from ‘The Commando’ or ‘The Legion’, who comments that the more than a billion dollars from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ do not matter to him at all. “The guy’s been doing the same fucking role for 35 years. I have no respect for that. I don’t care about money or power, “she ends by commenting. Hard blow against Tom Cruisewho will probably never find out as he counts his millions and prepares ‘Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 2’.