Mickey Rourke calls Amber Heard a fortune hunter and defends Johnny Depp

Piers Morgan he has a keen eye for interviews that make juicy headlines. On this occasion, it was no less with the actor Mickey Rourke. Morgan makes sure that the protagonists who were on the air continue to be talked about days after the interview has been broadcast. Rourke was ready to talk about various characters like Amber Heard, donald trump either Vladimir Putin.

Also even from criminals like Roman Polansky either harvey weinstein. Rourke was ready to speak, and his silence about other characters was revealing. Although he began by talking about what the trial between Johnny Depp and the interpreter gave him, whom he called fortune hunters.

Rourke calls Amber Heard ‘gold digger’

In his interview with Piers Morgan, he was asked about everything surrounding the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. He vaguely talked about similar issues he had experienced and how he ended up losing jobs because of it.

“I’ve known Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the actor said.

“All I can say is that I was once in a situation where I was blamed for something I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, it cost me a bad reputation, and finally the truth came out. But it came out after I lost movies and jobs. So I felt bad for someone trying to get shot down by some gold digger,” concluded Mickey Rourke.

Rourke is a good friend of Vladimir Putin

Mickey Rourke appealed to Vladimir Putin, president of Russia and one of the actor’s friends as a result of his contacts with the film industry.

Asked what he would say to Putin at this point, Rourke replied: “You’re not going to live forever. Look at Peter the Great, Napoleon.”

“Look what happened to them trying to get more and more. You got your power, your money. Just live your life and let these people in Ukraine be independent in the democratic society they want to live in. Just stop today, stop now” , expressed Mickey Rourke in front of the cameras.