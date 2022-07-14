Men and women, Gianni Sperti teased: does she look like Rihanna?

A video by Gianni Sperti showing the various looks that the columnist of Men and Women has shown off over the years, has gone viral in these hours. The man, self-ironic and always ready to get involved, how will he take it?

Gianni Sperti plays the role of commentator a Men and women for some time now but although there are many who love him, the man is also often attacked and made fun of.

To raise controversy and generate insults are usually his own look, always different and very eclectic, which they often do turn up your nose at the public.

Even now that the dating show by Maria De Filippi went on break, however, the colleague of Tina Cipollari continues to be at the center of controversy and, in fact, on the web a video has gone viral in which he is taken for the various looks shown during the last seasons to Men and women.

Gianni Sperti viral video on …

Some fans of Men and women, in these hours they created a video showing the various looks that Gianni Sperti showed off during the last seasons of the dating show by Maria De Filippi.

Gianni, who is often “accused” of being homosexual, has always chosen different outfits, cheerful and, above all, capable of attract attention; often, however, the clothes he wears or the clothes he wears hairstyles shown make his fans and the show’s fans smile… And so do the haters!

In the video, in fact, several looks chosen by the man are compared to those of television characters, actors and even the former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama. In a frame that portrays Gianni with a cut with bangs, the man was even approached to Rhianna.

Hope, always a lot self-deprecating, he might like the video and post it on his social networks by making one laughwaiting to come back to Men and Women to have their say …