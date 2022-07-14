Meghan Markle “Princess of Montecito”, the nickname reserved for her by the neighbors is not very affectionate: that’s why

Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry have long since left the United Kingdom and the aversion of the royal family, but also in California they don’t seem to be able to get much sympathy. Especially for the customs and habits of the Duchess of Sussex, now known in those parts as’Princess of Montecito‘. And no, this is not an affectionate nickname.

Meghan Markle, the nickname ‘Princess of Montecito’

In the most exclusive areas of California, such as Beverly Hills, Montecito or West Hollywood, Meghan Markle does not seem to have managed to penetrate the hearts of the residents. But she doesn’t seem too keen on making new friends either. As Closer reveals, in fact, the Duchess of Sussex has a very particular habit: when she makes a reservation in a restaurant, she specifically asks for secluded tables, far from those at which other customers sit. A behavior that many residents judge as too haughty and that has given rise to a nickname with a not exactly positive connotation.

Meghan’s friends and favorite clubs

A behavior, that of Meghan Markle, very different from that of those who, since her move to California, have become the couple’s best friends. Like, for example, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, James Corden. Or the neighbors, like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. The same source revealed to Closer that Meghan Markle’s favorite restaurants include exclusive places like Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish and especially Lucky’s Steakhouse. A restaurant suggested to the Duchess of Sussex directly by Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan at work, Harry with the children

Among the other habits of Meghan Markle there is also the hobby of walking with dogs. Prince Harry’s wife spends much of her time in Montecito, but she doesn’t mind weekly trips to Los Angeles. The Archewell Foundation’s various business appointments, however, leave the Duchess of Sussex little free time. All this, while the Duke of Sussex is the one who takes care of the house and the children most, also because, according to rumors, he would not feel comfortable leaving Archie and Lilibet with a nanny.