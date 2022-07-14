Meet the song based on which Jennifer Lopez built her fortune

Born under the name of Jennifer lynn lopez, and known worldwide as Jennifer Lopez, the singer, actress, music and film producer, designer and businesswoman is a true Hollywood star. The young woman born on July 24, 1969, and raised in the then disreputable neighborhood of the Bronx; little Jennifer was undoubtedly destined for fame, although she was surely the fiancée of Ben Affleck He never imagined that he would become one of the biggest stars of his time.

Although today her celebrity status is taken for granted and every move she makes in her life becomes news – even more so since she resumed her relationship with actor Ben Affleck, being one of the most beloved Hollywood couples of all time -, as in all cases there was a first step to Jennifer Lopez.

His first approach to acting was when he got a secondary role in the film “My Little Girl”. for 1991 Jennifer Lopez got her first job as a professional dancer; Two years later she would resolutely embark on her acting career and a few years later she would land her first leading role in the Selena Quintanilla biopic, “Selena”. Thanks to that role of hers, JLowould earn her first million and a few dollars more, and would earn a Golden Globe nomination for best actress.

A year later in 1998, Jennifer Lopez would earn 2 million dollars for his role in the movie “Out of Sight”, in what many call the best performance of his career. Soon the year 1999 would arrive and “JLo“He would debut as a singer with his album “On the 6”, and on it was “If You Had My Love” a hit that remained 5 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It also remained within the top 10 put for 15 consecutive weeks, something totally unthinkable for a single from a debut album.

Source: Amazon

The first single from the current couple Ben Affleck sold more than 5 million units, which really made a difference in the financial balance of Jennifer Lopez. She almost instantly released her second album, at the same time that another film was released that had her as the protagonist “The Wedding Planner”. The film was a box office success andJLo”, the artist’s second album became the best-selling of her career; making her the first person to achieve the No. 1 box office and record sales spot in the same week.