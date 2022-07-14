Meet the song based on which Jennifer Lopez built her fortune

Born under the name of Jennifer lynn lopez, and known worldwide as Jennifer Lopez, the singer, actress, music and film producer, designer and businesswoman is a true Hollywood star. The young woman born on July 24, 1969, and raised in the then disreputable neighborhood of the Bronx; little Jennifer was undoubtedly destined for fame, although she was surely the fiancée of Ben Affleck He never imagined that he would become one of the biggest stars of his time.

Although today her celebrity status is taken for granted and every move she makes in her life becomes news – even more so since she resumed her relationship with actor Ben Affleck, being one of the most beloved Hollywood couples of all time -, as in all cases there was a first step to Jennifer Lopez.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker