Meet the Beverly Hills mansion for which Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello ask for a millionaire figure

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello seek to make a great deal with the sale of their Beverly Hills mansion.

Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and the actor joe manganiello They gave the note a few hours ago after it became known that they put their incredible mansion up for sale in the neighborhood of BeverlyHills.

The property, for which they paid $10,600,000 dollars in 2014was launched on the market by $19,600,000 dollarsthat is, if everything goes as they have it in mind, they would make a profit of $9,000,000 dollars in just eight years.

The increase in the price of the three-story property is due to the capital gain, but also to the improvements and modernizations that the couple made during their stay.

According to the technical sheet, the property is of Italian architectural style, has an extension of 11,369 square feetwith seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, wine cellar, bar, gym, movie theater, office, laundry room, among others. bedrooms.

The wine cellar is one of the most spectacular rooms in the beautiful abode (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen, which was one of the rooms they modernized and opens onto the garden area, is outfitted with white cabinets, high-end appliances, a center island, and still has room for a breakfast table.

This is the kitchen of the still home of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello (The Grosby Group)

The main bedroom, where the couple surely spent great nights, has room for a large bed and a living room. It is decorated with fine woods and a striking curtain over a French door with access to a private terrace with a fireplace. The room is completed by a large dressing room and bathroom.

The main bedroom looks extremely cozy (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 0.6 acres, they have a terrace, extensive green areas, swimming pool with its respective spa area, barbecue area, bonfire, among other amenities.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s house has a swimming pool and its respective Jacuzzi (The Grosby Group)

Where will the couple move to?

Once they finalize the sale of their former abode, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello will move to the residence they acquired, in mid-2020 in Beverly Parkto which various improvements have been made in all this time.

That property, for which they disbursed $26,000,000 dollars, was built in 1999 and has an area of ​​nearly 17,000 square feet.

