Maverick’ beats ‘Titanic’ as Paramount’s highest-grossing release

Top Gun: Maverick surpassed this Wednesday titanica What the highest-grossing premiere in the history of Paramount Pictures studios in the United States. The film starring Tom Cruise managed to pocket up to 601.9 million dollars in US theaters, while titanica raised 600.7 million in 1997, according to data from the specialized portal Box Mojo Office.

While is true that titanica It has been re-released on subsequent occasions and, if the accumulated billing is taken into account, it would reach 659.3 million. Also, this classic film that is now 25 years old It is listed as the third most successful film in history with a total collection of $2.2 billion worldwide.

‘Top Gun’ and its great success at the box office

For its part, this second installment top gun already hoards 1,190 million dollars in global turnover, since it premiered on May 27. The impact of Top Gun: Maverick among his followers and in the press dedicated to Hollywood it has been such that the film still continues to attract a good number of spectators to cinemas on a weekly basis and experts question whether it has marked a turning point in the ‘return to normality’ ‘ of the industry after the pandemic.





And it is that the interest of the spectators in this film did not fall despite the fact that the premiere was scheduled for 2019 and the covid threw these plans overboard and disrupted the initial date.

A) Yes, Top Gun: Maverick continues to break records, after at the beginning of June it also became the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s entire career in the US. Until then, the interpreter’s most lucrative film in the North American country had been War of the Worlds (Steven Spielberg, 2005).

