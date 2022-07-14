Matt Damon went down in history for being the actor who lost the most money for rejecting a movie

We are the decisions we make, the doors we choose to open and the ones we prefer to stay closed. And our future will also depend on it. You always have to trust your intuition; The truth is that nothing is certain and just as we can make a good move and catapult ourselves to glory, we also run the risk of making mistakes and paying the consequences for it.

This is the case of Matt Damon, the American interpreter who shone in productions such as Good Will Hunting, Ocean’s Eleven either Saving Private Ryan. But in addition to his great work on screen and his recognition in terms of awards, the truth is that he made a mistake that everyone remembers to this day: rejecting Avatar.

The film directed by james cameron enters the fantastical world of Pandora where one man fights to save the only place he has learned to call home. The tape available on Disney Plus had its premiere in 2009 and starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Giovanni Ribisi. Among those names, it could easily be that of Matt Damon.

Since the project began to materialize, it promised to be a success thanks to its director, the filmmaker behind films of the stature of Titanics. And it did not disappoint: in addition to getting nine Oscar nominations, it became the highest-grossing production in film history. To date, it has raised more than $2.847 million dollars. All these factors were key to thinking about a sequel that will finally hit theaters in December of this year under the title of Avatar: The Way of Water.

In case of Matt Damon It is unusual, since the actor had been promised 10% of the proceeds at the box office. That is, he would have earned at least 284 million dollars. In dialogue with deadline, held: “I will go down in history. You will never meet an actor who has turned down more money.” But what was the real reason why he did not accept the role in Avatar? By then, the actor was committed to an important project.

This is the saga in which he plays the agent jason bourne. Since 2002, he was leading this franchise that began with The Bourne Identity and continued with The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012) and jason bourne (2016). Based on the espionage novels by Robert Ludlumthe saga won numerous awards although it never managed to match the success of a tank like Avatar.