Matilda De Angels talks about anxiety on IG but then deletes the post

When yesterday we read Matilda De Angelis’ post on anxiety, surely many of us thought: it’s about me. Maybe from a past experience, but we have empathized with that feeling. It is not the first time that the actress has shown herself vulnerable, while she is crying or with acne that, who has it, knows how to be much more than a girlish aesthetic paranoia. De Angelis exposes himself, this time he did it talking about mental health. Only that the online world works like this, often badly and at compulsive rhythms: in a moment a personal reflection, even an intimate one, is republished, shredded, scrambled until it comes out crumpled and distorted. Even in the eyes of those who wrote it.

“I find it annoying but inevitable how any newspaper or newspaper of any kind can take my post without any kind of consent and make a clickbait article out of it,” wrote the actress. “I had the desire to erase everything so as not to end up in the vortex of pietism and compassion”. The post is gone, but it has done many good and this must be said.

“I started suffering from anxiety almost three years ago,” wrote Matilda De Angelis, “The feeling of lightheadedness it causes is difficult to explain. For days and weeks I felt a boulder on my chest that prevented me from breathing, the feeling that everything around me was losing its meaning, a fierce emotional emptying that spared no feeling, good or bad, the fear of leaving the house or to go back, because every little change, even daily, could mean for me the breaking of a “balance” to which I clung to convince myself that everything was fine ». We know what it’s about, have we felt that way or have sat next to someone describing the same feelings. For this we read the post, looked at the photos of the actress while she was crying, we pressed on “like”. Not to pity her or to say: “She is famous and yet she is like this”, but to feel less alone and wrong.

Mental illness is not like physical illness, it is less tangible, it is more insidious. As painful as it is, it always feels unreal to you. This is why we photograph it, just like Matilda De Angelis or Bella Hadid in the post we know well, even the one that went viral. We are bad, but we are afraid that in the end someone will not believe us, who will tell us that it is enough to be strong. Yet, according to a report from the scientific journal Jama Pediatrics one in four young adults suffers from anxiety and depressive disorders and with the pandemic the situation has worsened considerably.

Despite this, there is still little talk of mental health, badly, and there is still a strong stigma on the subject. So we say to ourselves: «Only I am like this», «Only I have this thing that eats me inside», «Only I am afraid and cry». Knowing that Billie Eilish at 11 was sleeping in her parents’ bed due to anxiety makes us say, “No, not just me, her too. We are two”. It can happen and, as the actress wrote: “We need to learn to be vulnerable, to seek help, to open up to our frailties, to respect the times and spaces that are appropriate to us, we must learn not to be enemies of ourselves , to respect ourselves in our areas of light as well as in those of shadow ».

It is not easy for anyone, but knowing that on social networks there are those who can understand us, but especially in the family, among friends, among doctors and therapists, can make a difference. “Thanks to all human beings who have decided to leave a comment of sweetness or vent or understanding under my post”, wrote De Angelis in the stories before deleting it, “It is nice every now and then to find a small virtual community ready to listen to us (Then oh well, real life is made up of affections that can really shake hands or give us a caress)”.

