Matilda De Angelis: the post on anxiety and acne

The Matilda De Angelis post on anxiety has gone viral: now it has been deleted from the Instagram profile of theactress, but the message went way beyond initial intentions. For years the interpreter of Fast as the wind And The island of roses (for which she won the David di Donatello for Best Supporting Actress 2021) fights with theacne.

And just theAcne awareness month (Acne Awareness Month) has become the perfect opportunity to talk about this issue in a more intimate and in-depth way. Matilda De Angelis has spoken openly about anxiety, which sometimes makes her feel a feeling of lightheadedness that is hard to explain if she doesn’t. To accompany a series of photos in which she is portrayed while she is crying or immediately after having done so.

We need to learn to be vulnerable, to seek help, to open up to our frailties

These words have gone around the web, making it become The post by Matilda De Angelis is viral: if there is always someone ready to say that “the real problems are others”, many of them are recognized in his words, feeling less alone.

More or less unconsciously the actress has made a widespread problem less taboo: the mental health it is an increasingly important issue, which for a long time people have never wanted to speak publicly.

In these days Shawn Mendes has canceled his concerts, shouting: “My mental health first of all“. Linus commented on these two episodes live at Deejay Call Italy.

Linus on Matilda De Angelis and Shawn Mendes: “Beware of the sketches of m ….!”

Linus on Matilda De Angelis a Deejay Call Italy:

Matilda was supposed to come to the Party Like a Deejay stage to sing her part of the song Coastal with Elisa. But then she didn’t come for this very reason: she suffers from performance anxiety. To Matilda I want to say that it is a wasted effort: she wrote this thing that came out from the bottom of her heart. When someone does such a thing it is to receive caresses in exchange. Instead, sketches of me come back to you … I’ll stop first. Shawn Mendes also did a similar thing. And when someone posts these things on their profiles, there is an audience that loves you, but when the other news sites take it back, the audience that passes by is generic, made up of decent people who give you a little heart, or they say nothing. Sensitive people who are sorry and maybe recognize each other, and then the vast majority who throw you the famous sketches of m.

What Matilda De Angelis’ post says about anxiety

This the text of the post by Matilda De Angelis on anxiety:

I started suffering from anxiety almost three years ago now. The feeling of lightheadedness it causes is difficult to explain. For days and weeks I felt a boulder on my chest that prevented me from breathing, the feeling that everything around me was losing its meaning, a fierce emotional emptying that spared no feeling, good or bad, the fear of leaving the house or to go back, because every slightest change, even daily, could mean for me the breaking of a balance to which I clung to convince myself that everything was fine. For me, acne was the symptom of this great disease, although for a long time I thought it was the cause. We must learn to be vulnerable, to seek help, to open up to our own frailties, to respect the times and spaces that are appropriate to us, we must learn not to be enemies of ourselves, to respect ourselves in our areas of light as in those of us. ‘shadow.

To see Matilda De Angelis on the stage of Saneremo, or star opposite Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman in TV series The Undoingor even in the video of Elisa’s song Coastalsingle from the album Back to the Futureor in the video in which, at the age of 18, she played the violin barefoot in the streets of Amsterdam, it would not seem that the actress suffers from anxiety, instead her outburst shows that anyone can have frailties and it is right and absolutely normal to ask help to try to feel better.

Matilda De Angelis and the new film with her boyfriend Pietro Catellitto

Actress, singer, musician, presenter, model: Matilda De Angelis’ agenda is very tight. His next film project is the Netflix movie Let’s rob the Duce (international title Robbing Mussolini), heist movie (or a robbery film) directed by Renato de Maria, with Filippo Timi, Isabella Ferrari and Pietro Catellitto.

Just the set of Let’s rob the Duce was a convict: this is how thelove between Matilda De Angelis and her boyfriend Pietro Catellitto.

There movie plot Let’s rob the Duce: during the war, a smuggler from the Milanese black exchange gathers a gang of misfits and devises a plan to steal Mussolini’s legendary treasure.

The film will be released on Netflix by 2022.

Let’s rob the Duce: the first photos of the Netflix film with Matilda De Angelis and Pietro Catellitto