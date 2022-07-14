Marvel could sign the best director for the Fantastic Four

They are preparing a great bombshell! In Marvel they are negotiating with the best director there is for the Fantastic Four movie.

can you imagine steven spielberg making a movie of Marvel. The director of masterpieces like Shark (1975), ET the alien (1982), Jurassic Park (1993), Schindler’s List (1993) or Saving Private Ryan (1998) could handle the restart of The Fantastic Four.

Several informants who tend to be right have already confirmed that Kevin Feighead of Marvel Studios, has had several conversations with steven spielberg. Now, the rumor has spread everywhere and they assure that it will be presented at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. So we only have to wait a few days to find out if this dream comes true.

It seems that inside the studio they are very happy with the work of sam raimi with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that is why they intend to choose more renowned directors for their next projects and without a doubt, no one has more importance and impact in the film industry than steven spielberg. Since even though he is 75 years old (December 18, 1946) he has shown that he is in top form with Ready Player One (2018) and West Side Story (2021). Besides, he is now preparing The Fabelmanswhich is about his own childhood.

Since Jon Watts left the project, they still haven’t confirmed anyone.

There may be some fans who would have preferred John Krasinski directed and starred as reed richards the movie of The Fantastic Fourespecially since it was presented in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But it seems that in Marvel they prefer another type of director, so it is still not certain that he will repeat as Mister FantasticAlthough it would be the most logical.

For now, the only thing we can do is wait for them to reveal to us who will be the director of this film with some of the most beloved characters from the comics of Marvel. Although we can also review the three installments that have previously been released, since they are available on the streaming platform Disney Plus.

