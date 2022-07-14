Marvel could have hired Spielberg to direct the Fantastic Four

A new rumor ensures that the announcement that the Fantastic Four movie will be directed by Steven Spielberg would become official at SDCC 2022

can you imagine steven spielberg making a movie of Marvel Studios? The director of masterpieces like Shark (1975), ET the alien (1982), Jurassic Park (1993), Schindler’s List (1993) or Saving Private Ryan (1998) could handle the restart of fantastic four.

Several informants who are usually quite reliable have confirmed that Kevin Feigboss Marvel Studios, has had several conversations with the filmmaker. Now, the rumor has spread everywhere and they assure that it will be presented at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. So we just have to wait a few days to find out if this dream comes true.

It seems that inside the studio they are very happy with the work of sam raimi with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and that is why they intend to choose more renowned directors for their next projects and without a doubt, no one has more importance and impact in the film industry than Spielberg. Since although he is 75 years old he has shown that he is in top form with Ready Player One (2018) and West Side Story (2021). Also, now prepare The Fabelmanswhich is about his own childhood.

There is no doubt that the director who invented the blockbuster with Jaws is ideal for a project like the Fantastic Four reboot joining the MCU. Additionally, Spielberg infuses his films with a sense of wonder that would fit right in with the Marvelite First Family, and his long experience directing sci-fi films (Matches in the third phase, Minority report, Artificial intelligence, War of the Worldsor the aforementioned ET, Jurassic Park and Ready Player One) is something to keep in mind.