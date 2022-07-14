Martin Lawrence Confirms Bad Boys 4 Is Going Forward With Will Smith Despite Oscars Slap

MADRID, July 14. (CultureLeisure) –

As a result of his famous slap to Chris Rock in full Oscar gala, many of the projects that Will Smith had were left up in the air. One of them was the fourth installment of the saga bad boys which, as announced, was again going to co-star with Martin Lawrence. A production that, as confirmed by the American actor, continues.

“We have one more at least”, Lawrence assured in an interview with Ebony, thus denying that the Smith incident with Rock production of the film was halted. What this statement does not clarify, however, is if Lawrence knows anything else or if it is simply what he knows from the mouths of others.

After Smith’s attack on Rock, Tom Rothman, president of Sony, confirmed that Bad Boys 4 not only had not been canceledbut kept going. “This movie has been in development and still is. There was no brake to hit because the car wasn’t running,” he told Deadline.

Also Michael Baydirector of the first two installments of the Bad Boys saga and executive producer of the third, came out to defend Smith after what happened at the last Oscar galaensuring that I wouldn’t hesitate to work with him again. “He’s a very balanced guy,” Bay told Entertainment Weekly.

It should be remembered that the saga starring Smith as police detective Mike Lowrey opposite Lawrence as his partner, Marcus Burnett, has raised more than $700 million around the world to date. And in fact, Bad Boys for life was the highest grossing of the three reaching 436 million from all over the world.





Bad Boys wasn’t Will Smith’s only project left in limbo after the incident. Also the movie about Deadshotyour character in the DC Universe, or the biopic that Apple prepared about his lifewhich has been delayed until 2023, have suffered the consequences.

In addition, the winner of the statuette for best actor for The Williams method, who resigned his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, has forbidden to attend any act of the organization in the next ten years.