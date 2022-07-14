Marie-Claire | Paquita Salas: reasons to watch this cult series before the launch of its new season

A lot of color, intelligent humor and infinities of ironic winks to the best (and most bizarre) of the Spanish pop culture. Broadly speaking, it could be said that this is Paquita Salasthe series created by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossiwhich has been a great success in Netflix and that now it transpired that he will have his fourth season.

Although so far, there is no confirmed date of the launch or the start of filmingits protagonist Brays Efe He expressed via social networks his desire to join the project as soon as possible. Previously, one of the creators had said that there will indeed be continuity for this magnificent cult story. Belen Cuestaalso joined the request for continuity.

“Ps Management” is forced to adapt to the new rules of the game: social networks and viral videos, in the face of Paquita’s old tricks.

Although the last episodes of the show were released in 2019, the proposal is currently more than valid thanks to the perpetuity that social networks gave it. It is that platforms like Twitter, Instagram or TikTokare inundated daily with phrases, memes and many videos of the legendary program.

Not to mention the amount of merchandise that is marketed with portraits of its protagonists and ‘quotes’ of the most hilarious that are also immortalized for all posterity on social networks under the hashtag #quebackpaquitasalas.

Who is Paquita Salas?

This series that tells the misadventures of a representative of actors come to less, is addictive for those who tune in. It is that, to the headache of her protagonist, that golden age of her business in which she rubbed shoulders with the most VIP and influential of the entertainment industry of the nineties, is already part of the past. The series begins when one day the best-known actress in PS Management, Macarena Garciadecides to leave his representative unexpectedly.

From here on, everything is delirious and exquisite: together with Magüihis inseparable and particular assistant, and Alexa delivery man who will end up being a fundamental part of the office, Paquita goes for everythingwithout knowing that in the search for new talents she will end up finding herself. She will be forced to become a “Survivor”, as she ends up defining herself.

Subject aside, is the character of Noemi Arguellesperformed by the great Yolanda Ramos in the second and third season: it came as beautician and then mutated into ‘community manager’ of ‘New PS’.

Paquita Salas, a “survivor” born in Navarrete.

In an interview with Sensacine from Mexico, Javier Calvo said that the main objective of the series was to make viewers reflect on the fear of change, success, failure and those demons that haunt. “We realized that it would be interesting to tell a story about a middle-aged woman, in her 50s, who is looking for her place in the world and in the profession because she feels that what she has learned is no longer useful, that the world moves faster than she herself and of a woman who seeks success as we all do in this professionbut we still don’t know what that word means and it’s very relative. It is a reflection on success and failure“, said. Perhaps the main reason why at this point Paquita Salas has become a cult show.

Pop references that win the heart

One of the greatest sensations when watching the series is that the viewer feels that, on the one hand, they are stories that could easily take place in real life. For another, the constant nods to popular culture and the “shabby famous” of Spain. A total success and effectiveness that makes the proposal of Los Javis is perceived as something very close and real.

THE DEVIL DRESSES IN FASHION. In the third season we can see the character of Barbara Valiant (Terelu Campos) act as owner of the show room Madrid’s most VIP, fashion expert and occasional abuser of interns. Without a doubt, a character inspired by the fearsome Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada.

“I SHIT IN SPAIN” In the second season they wink at the actress Miren Gaztañaga, of whom a controversial sketch is known in which she spoke very badly about the Spanish. Through the character of Verónica Echegui, Paquita shows how a producer pressures her to ask for forgiveness for “shitting in Spain”.

RESEARCH TEAM. They make a parodic crossover with the reporting program of La Sexta, Investigation Team, when it accuses the character of Noemí Argüelles of being involved in the pyramid scam of Divacel brand beauty products. Argüelles’s character launches a mythical phrase: “Investigation team or shit team?”, which remained one of the most remembered.

ZOOLANDER. From Magüi’s perspective, one of the chapters shows what the fashion world of the Spanish capital is like. Scenes reminiscent of the satirical Zoolanderthe comedy starring ben stiller Y Owen Wilson. “Fashion victim? Obviously.”

THE NEIGHBORS OF VALENCIA. To promote the show, Paquita reinterprets one of the most iconic (and viral) videos of the show ‘”Street” that of “Isabel, the neighbor of Valencia”. Said material portrays the story of a woman who accused one of her neighbors of throwing “urine” at her, for which she was forced to wear a plastic bag on her head together with a “pilot”. Safety pin.

BERNARDA ALBA’S HOUSE. Paquita and her women go through a lockdown during a funeral that turns out differently than planned. As in Lorca’s work, the fifth chapter of the third season also touches on the themes of death and mourning, family secrets that come to light and the envy of others.

It was a joke and it stayed: how the successful Los Javis project was born

Few know that the birth of the character of Paquita Salas it was a fluke. And what a coincidence! One day, the directors were at his house with Brays Efe Y Anna Castillo and they decided to record a video to share it on their social networks, as a joke.

Brays Efe, personified as Paquita together with the directors, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.

The Jays They asked Efe to look wearing glasses and play a character named Paquita Salas. The result? The recording got more than 1500 likes in just 15 seconds.

In fact, the choice to baptize the character with that name was not accidental: Javier Calvo chose “Paquita” in reference to the director’s version of the female name Francisco Javier. Salas came from his grandmother’s surname, Dolores Salas.

When does the fourth season of Paquita Salas premiere?

The series created by Xavier Ambrossi Y Javier Calvo, will have its fourth season; so they announced themselves. “Paquita Salas will continue”, they confessed and added: “The first thing is to know when, how, and find the moment, since we are now in the end of Poison. But the moment it happens, we will try to find a gap for her because Paquita is going to continue“.

“Beyond platforms or formats, even if we take it and do it ourselves on our Instagram. We don’t know when or where, but it will continue“, Los Javis said, without confirming that Netflix is ​​indeed the streaming platform where the program is broadcast.

In the third season, Magüi is forced to change jobs but finally, she chooses Salas again.

Bethlehem Cuesta, Recently, in dialogue with Los40, she said that she is willing to play Magüi again. “I don’t doubt that it will be done, but when, yes, there is no idea of ​​anything. Or maybe I do have the hope that we will do it”. And he continued: “We’ll do it for sure because we had a great time and because we feel like it, and I think we’re all looking forward to it. At least, I’m looking forward to it”be sincere.

Likewise, the actress referred to the only condition that she would set to fully embark on this project that social networks are crying out for: “Do not let much time pass. What I do not want is for it to be within 20 years”said.