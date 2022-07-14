Marie-Claire | Julia Roberts turns 54: We celebrate with her most iconic looks

julia roberts fulfilled 54 years marking movie and fashion trends for women over 50. At the arrival of his fifth decade, he confessed to the newspaper El País of Spain; “I feel happy with my age”.

To the protagonist of Pretty WomanA place called Notting Hill, Eat Pray and Loveand a long list of blockbusters, we pay tribute to her with five iconic dresses from her career.

JULIA ROBERTS’ VALENTINE DRESS

Upon receipt of your Oscar award for best actress for the film Erin Brockovichin March 2001, the actress dazzled in a haute couture dress by luxury label ValentinoMonths later, he confessed in an interview that he managed to find it at a discount.

caption

PRETTY WOMAN’S RED DRESS

Julia Roberts conquered millions of fans with his performance in Pretty Woman, different looks were part of his “transformation” during the development of the film. Without a doubt, the favorite is the red sleeveless dresswhich the protagonist wore with some white gloves.

caption

MASCULINE LOOK FOR THE GOLDEN GLOBES

The men’s gray suit that Julia Roberts chose for the delivery of the golden globes was risky at the time, today the genderless fashion It is becoming more and more common and is once again a trend among celebrities.

caption

SEQUINS FOR NOTTING HILL

The 1990s were marked by color and brightness trendsJulia Roberts joined this fashion, and captured it in the red dress she wore to the premiere of A place called Notting Hill.

caption

JULIA ROBERTS AND HER WEDDING DRESS… ON THE RUN

the 1999 movie Runaway Bridein addition to being romantic and fun, showed the facet of Julia Roberts in wedding dress fleeing on horseback, a fashion moment unforgettable.

caption