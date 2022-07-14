Love and Thunder, the screams of the goats are inspired … by a meme about Taylor Swift ?!

In Thor: Love and Thunderfourth chapter “solo” dedicated to the god of Thunder played by Chrim Hemsworth and twenty-ninth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universethe two goats made their appearance on the screen Toothgnasher And Toothgrinder.

Created by the pair of authors Steve Englehart And John Buscema back in 1976, these two goats in the comics have occasionally accompanied Thor on his adventures, where the god of thunder uses them to travel great distances, as also seen in the film directed by Taika Waititi.

The latter, however, made a small change to the two, turning them into screaming goats, even if at first it seems they should not scream at all.

Waititi has in fact revealed to Insider that the goats would have immediately been part of the film, as they are characters also present in the comics, but the director points out that at the beginning there were doubts about how to make them communicate. The solution came thanks to a member of the post-production team, who found a meme about the famous singer Taylor Swiftin which his song “Trouble”Is done with screaming goats.

The director thought the meme was awesome, so the scream was added to the CGI models of the goats, although initially they weren’t supposed to be featured in the theatrical version of the film but only as an element to show the progress in making theirs. models. Waititi even joked that some people still think those screams are his, even though they don’t.

About Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and sees Thor seeking inner peace as he travels the universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy. To interrupt this path is the news of the attacks of the ruthless Gorran intergalactic killer known as “The slaughterer of gods”And intent on exterminating all divinities. To stop him, Thor forms a team consisting of Korgthe new king of New Asgard Valkyrie and his ex Jane Fosterwhich thanks to a reformed Mjolnir has become the Powerful Thor.

The film was released in Italian cinemas on 6 July, and has so far grossed $ 329.2 million worldwide.

Source: Gamespot.