Love and Thunder’ – The Financier

Taika Waititi revealed in an interview with the American media Insider that the message at the end of the tape ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ took him already Chris Hemsworth by surprise.

If you haven’t had a chance to see the fourth installment of Thor We recommend you leave this note for more later because It includes spoilers. If you want to continue reading, go ahead, Nothing else later, do not say that we did not warn you.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, unexpected ending (with spoilers)

Thor: Love and Thunder it ends up putting the God of Thunder on a new adventure: fatherhood. In the last moments of the film‘Mighty Thor’, played by Natalie Portman, dies convincing the villain to ask the deity ‘Eternity’ to bring his daughter back to life so that ‘Thor’ takes care of her so she is not left alone.

However, after two post-credits scenes that seeded the future of the MCU, the characteristic legend of Marvel Studios that promises a future for certain characters: “thor will return”.

Despite directing the film, Taika Waititi revealed that he did not know that this would appear at the end of the post-credit scenes: “I’m not kidding. I saw it in the cinema and I was like, ‘Oh geez! Really?’. Even Chris was like ‘What?‘”.

The director of the film confessed that both he and the protagonist of the film were questioning how the return of the God of Thunder could be, or even if that message would be a nod to a fifth installment of the avengers.

“Now, I don’t know what’s next. Definitely I would do another -God of Thunder movie-, but only if chris did. It would have to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it”, declared the director of the film, who also appears as the character of ‘Korg’.

What’s next for Marvel Studios?

The future of the MCU is uncertain with phase four of his movies nearing its end.

It is known that there will be more productions of other Marvel heroes, as in the case of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but still it is not determined if a new tape will be made that brings together all the new heroes that have been introduced in recent years.

For its part, Disney Plus is working in various productions and spin offs of various heroes and villains; such is the case of Agatha: House of Harkness, sequel to Wandavision (2020).

Inside the platform streaming The last chapter of the series will be released Ms Marvel and soon, on August 17, we will meet Hulk’s cousin with the arrival of She-Hulk.