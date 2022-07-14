Liam Hemsworth Was About To Play Thor But His Brother Won The Character – Movie News

Before choosing Chris Hemsworth, his brother Liam had passed all the Marvel filters to become the first interpreter of the god of thunder. What happened? We’ll tell you here if you’re still hooked on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Since the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and the director of the first Thor film, Kenneth Branagh, chose Chris Hemsworth, we have identified that the Australian was born to be an Asgardian god, except for the bleached eyebrow to make him much more güero than what is already. They wanted to force the Nordic aspect of him, it ended up as a mockery. Anyway, there was another countryman of Chris himself who was nothing to snatch the title.

That is, his butt would not have been the one we saw in the new movie Thor: Love and Thunder, still available at Cinemex and Cinépolis, while he is asking Zeus (Russell Crowe) for help to stop Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale ), but someone else’s. Can you imagine the Avengers without the strength of the husband of Elsa Pataky? We no longer. Oh, and it wouldn’t have been cute to see India Rose Hemsworth debut in the MCU as the new character of Love, Thor’s adopted daughter.

But it wouldn’t have changed that much. Liam Hemsworth, his brother and ex-boyfriend of Miley Cyrus, was the good one for the character. So maybe Gale Hawthorne from The Hunger Games wouldn’t have been in charge of Liam because he was in the MCU. Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) wouldn’t have kissed the same guy either. you already know that Kevin Feigpresident of Marvel Studiosis a bit jealous of his actors participating in other millionaire franchises.

My brother Liam almost got the character of Thor. He was one of the first people to try it, he did everything right. And I don’t know, it would be funny if I could run into him.”



Instead, Luke Hemsworth was in charge of participating in Taika Waititi’s latest film, during the nice play where he gives life to Thor in a montage of new Asgardia, where Matt Damon is Loki, Melissa McCarthy is Hela and Sam Neill, Odin. The brothers would have their opportunity to represent various gods of thunder thanks to the opening of the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the pretext for which Chris was asked this question.