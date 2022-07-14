Let’s review Baz Luhrmann’s career through his films

Over the years, characters have appeared who have marked and changed cinema forever. There are many filmmakers who have forged the history of the seventh art with the films they have shot, but Today, Baz Luhrmann is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the industry.who continues to impress us with each of his projects, and despite the fact that he takes his time with each of his productions, the wait is worth it because we know that he will deliver quality films.

Luhrmann was born on September 17, 1962 in New South Wales, Australia. From an early age he was interested in the cinema, especially appearing in front of the cameras caught his attention. In the mid-1970s he began his acting career, although to be honest, it did not go well at all. Instead of being disappointed and giving up, however, she realized that perhaps his talent actually lay in storytelling. That’s why he decided to become a director, which was the best step he could take and where he fully excelled in the early ’90s.

Photo: Getty Images

Strictly Ballroom

In 1992, Baz Luhrmann makes his directorial debut with Strictly Ballroomhis debut film that left many with a great taste in their mouths. This is a romantic comedy with a touch of drama that the filmmaker wrote with several friends while he was studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts in Sydney in the mid-1980s. The story focuses on Scott Hastings, a maverick dancer who risks his career by doing an unusual routine and sets out to make it big with a new partner, a girl named Franwho also a rare style to dance.

Together, these two misfits try to win the Pan Pacific Australian Championships and prove to the Dance Confederation that everyone can have their own dance moves. With this tape Luhrmann was nominated for a BAFTA, but also won various awards such as the People’s Choice Award and other minor ones for directing, screenplay and film per se. Without a doubt, with this project, he made many studios pay attention to his work and little by little he had the chance to enter bigger productions.

Romeo + Juliet

Four years later, Baz Luhrmann took on what was up to that point the biggest project of his career: Romeo + Julieta modern adaptation of the classic story by William Shakespeare, which featured names that were painted to become great figures in Hollywood, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes and even Paul Ruddand believe it or not, a large part of the film was filmed in Mexico City (using Chapultepec Castle and Churubusco Studios as locations) and Boca del Río, Veracruz.

This film is set in the modern city of Verona Beach, where the Montagues and the Capulets are two feuding families., whose children meet and fall in love but must hide their love to avoid conflict, as in the original version. Unlike Shakespeare’s play, the couple has other obstacles and clashes along the wayas Juliet’s cousin Tybalt and Romeo’s friend Mercutio.

With this production, Luhrmann won two BAFTAs for best director and adapted screenplayalthough they also won the award for best music (thanks to their soundtrack that included songs by Radiohead, Garbage and The Cardigans). Romeo + Juliet It received an Oscar nomination for Best Art Direction and it was the letter of introduction for Baz to take one of his most important films.

Moulin Rouge!

The world had to wait five years for them to see a new work by Baz Luhrmann. In 2001, the Australian filmmaker premiered Mouling Rouge!musical film based on Giuseppe Verdi’s opera, The Traviataas well as in the novel The Lady of the Camellias of the French writer, Alexandre Dumas, which had the participation in the leading roles of two very big stars such as Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. And without a doubt, this was one of the biggest hits of her entire career, because it broke her everywhere, both critically and at the box office.

The story focuses on Christian, a young English writer who arrives in Paris in 1899 to follow the Bohemian revolution And it is in that city where he knows the Moulin Rouge, a nightclub where many men go to see the dancers, but things take a perverse turn for the protagonist when initiates a deadly love affair with the club’s star, Satine. Both try to fight against all obstacles to stay together, but a force that not even love can overcome is harming the dancer.

To give you an idea of ​​how important this movie was, Baz Luhrmann and the whole crew got a bunch of nominations at the 2001 Oscars, taking home the Best Costume Design and Best Art Direction categories.. where they razed it was at the 2022 Golden Globes, where they won the awards for best film, musical or comedy, soundtrack and Nicole Kidman was recognized for best actress in a musical or comedy.

With this project, the director proved that he could shoot just about anything he set his mind tobecause he had already done romantic comedy, drama and now musical, but since it is already something characteristic of him, he took his time to plan his next production.

Australia

In 2008, Baz Luhrmann returns with Australiaa tape where he returns to work with Nicole Kidman and on this occasion, the male lead was neither more nor less than Hugh Jackman. Unlike his other projects, this time he decided to move towards the epic and dramatic side. And the truth is that he did very well, since she gave us a highly emotional and action-packed film, capable of leaving anyone with their mouths open and on the edge of their seats.

The plot is set in northern Australia, right at the start of World War II, when an English aristocrat inherits a cattle farm the size of Maryland. Out of nowhere, English cattlemen conspire to take their land, she teams up with a rancher to drive 2,000 head of cattle through many miles through the most complicated area of ​​the country. As if that wasn’t enough, he also faced bombardment from Japanese forces, who had attacked Pearl Harbor months earlier.

Compared to his previous works, Australia did not get many awards to say. Yes, it got a nomination for best costume design at the 2008 Oscars; but from then on, it passed almost unnoticed in awards season, despite the fact that critics gave it good reviews. In any case -and although some considered this film a failure-, Baz Luhrmann was already preparing everything to shoot a movie that It had been in his head for years.

The Great Gatsby

It was in 2013 when Baz Luhrmann left everyone speechless with his film adaptation of The Great Gatsby, the popular American novel by writer F. Scott Fitzgerald. For this production, the director met after 17 with Leonardo DiCapriowho led a great cast that included the participation of pure Hollywood heavyweights such as Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Elizabeth Debicki and more. And unlike his previous film, this one was a success in every way.

In case you haven’t seen it (or haven’t read the book), The story follows Nick Carraway, who is drawn into the quirky world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby, an eccentric millionaire from New York in the 1920s.. However, very soon Nick will see through the cracks of Gatsby’s existence, where obsession, madness, tragedy, loneliness and emptiness are present, as this rich man is determined to find the love he never wanted. managed to have in his youth.

The Great Gatsby won a lot of prizes, including Oscars for best costume and production design. And although maybe Baz Luhrmann deserved at least one mention in the category of best director, proved to have great attention to detail and a unique style in telling the drama. However, after this film, she devoted herself to other projects and It took a long time for him to officially announce his return with a very important tape for music fans.

Elvis

By 2022 and after almost a decade, Baz Luhrmann returns with Elvisthe biographical film about the ‘King of Rock & Roll’. As is already characteristic of his productions, the director managed to bring together a spectacular cast, led by austin butler like Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks, who will play ‘Colonel’ Tom Parker, the manager behind the successes and setbacks in the career of this great artist. (By the way, HERE you can check how the characters of the tape looked)

This was a project that the Australian filmmaker took a long time to finalize, but the result is something sensational, because It shows us a much more human, honest and never before seen vision of the man who became a living legend. And of course, if you’re an Elvis fan or interested in learning about his career, this movie is everything you’ve been waiting for and more.

It may interest you