Let’s go to the movies with Antonio Rentero 07/14/2022

Today Antonio Rentero recommends three premieres: ‘Father there is only one 3’, ‘Pig’, and ‘The invisible agent’.

‘Father there is only one 3’

Address: Santiago Segura.

Screenplay: Santiago Segura, Marta González de Vega, Juan Vera. Idea: Mariano Vera.

Cast: Santiago Segura, Toni Acosta, Leo Harlem, Carlos Iglesias, Silvia Abril, Loles León, Calma Segura, Sirena Segura, Antonio Resines.

Genre: Comedy | Sequel. Family. Christmas

Synopsis: Christmas is coming. The children accidentally break a Nativity scene figurine from their father’s collection and must by all means get an equal one, the problem is that it is a unique antique piece. Sara, the eldest daughter breaks up with her boyfriend, Ocho, who will try to recover her favors with the help of her father-in-law, Javier. Precisely Javier’s father-in-law, Marisa’s father, will be welcomed into the family home to spend the holidays after her recent separation, which will not leave Javier’s mother, Milagros, indifferent. Rocío, the folklore of the family, who has been playing the Virgin for several Christmases, is relegated this year to playing the shepherdess, something that her father, Javier, is not willing to assume.

‘pig’

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Screenplay: Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski

Music: Alexis Grapsas, Philip Klein

Photography: Patrick Scola

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin,

Drama. thriller | Kitchen

Synopsis: A truffle hunter living alone and isolated in the wilds of Oregon returns to Portland to retrieve his beloved truffle pig, which has been stolen from him.

‘The invisible agent’

Direction: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura,

Synopsis: ECIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is bailed out of a federal prison by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled merchant of death, licensed by the the agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. She will need it.