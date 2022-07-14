Know the schedules of the most important panels of the San Diego Comic-Con 2022

This summer marks the first time the San Diego Comic-Con opens its doors since the global pandemic began. After a wait of almost 3 years one of the biggest conventions in the entertainment industry is held againand promises many announcements and news.

Every big name in streaming has booked a panel, from Netflix until Amazon Prime Videoas well as HBO and many others. If you like video games, this event will be something like the E3 of cinema and series. Although there are schedules available on the official website, they can be quite confusing, so here’s a list of the most important panels of each company.

Marvel Studios

They have not yet confirmed all their panels for the comic-conbut they are expected to show content from the following productions:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Their hours are as follows:

Thursday, July 21

14:15 – Panel on Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Animated Series for Disney Plus).

Saturday, July 23

17:00 – Panel on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

DC

Friday, July 22

18:30 – Premiere of the animated film: Green Lantern: Beware My Power.

Saturday, July 23

10:15 – Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods panel. With appearances by Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi.

Netflix

Saturday, July 23

14:30 – Video presentation of The Sandman and round of questions and answers.

HBO

Saturday, July 23

11:30 – Panel on The House of the Dragon.

Amazon Prime Video

Thursday, July 21

16:15 – Panel on The Wheel of Time: Origins.

Friday, July 22

10:30 – Panel on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

13:30 – Panel on Paper Girls

Warner Bros.

Saturday, July 23

10:00 – Panel on Cartoon Network.

Sunday, July 24

Panel on Riverdale (The schedule is pending confirmation).

adult swim

Friday, July 22

14:00 – Sample of Rick and Morty: The Vindicators.

AMC

Friday, July 22

10:00 – Panel on Tales of The Walking Dead

13:30 – Panel on The Walking Dead.

How to watch the 2022 Comic-Con?

If any of these panels interest you, you already know the day and time to follow it. Despite this, you will need an event pass and a very expensive flight to see them in person. But don’t worry, there is another much cheaper way. To see the panels as soon as possible, you can access them through the official channel of the convention.

I don’t know about you, but I think this event is going to be very important for all of us who love movies and series. In particular, I really want to see the panels of amazon Y Netflix. I can’t wait to see more about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Sandman adaptation.