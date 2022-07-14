Kim Kardashian, the photos of the holidays with the children

There Kardashian family was the protagonist of the Paris Haute Couture Week and after various appearances in the main front rows – as well as on the catwalk – the most famous clan is taking a summer vacation. It was to reveal it Kim Kardashian who shared some photos on her Instagram profile directly from the white beaches of Dubaiwhere he enjoys quality time with his children.

In the postcards from the sea there are all the children that the influencer had with rapper – and ex-husband – Kanye West: Psalm, aged 3; Chicago, aged 4; Saint, 6 years old; North who is 9 years old and she is the elder sister, soon destined to carry on the coolness DNA transmitted to her by her parents. Kim Kardashian and four children pose in front of the cameraenjoying the white sand and the sea at sunset. The children play on the beach, hug mum and run away for a dip in the clear water, restoring the image of a sweet family intimacy. As a caption, Kim Kardashian simply writes: “Life”.

Absent from the shots is Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s current partner who, despite having a splendid relationship with the children of the digital entrepreneur, did not accompany them on this holiday reserved for the closest family. Following Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, then we see her try her hand at indoor skiing with her daughter North, at the American Dream Mall. “Skiing here with North might be my new favorite thing,” writes the founder of Skims, revealing her enthusiasm.

The influencer certainly does not hide her special bond with North, who also accompanied her to Paris Fashion Week. There, the little girl got noticed for her look: at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 fashion show staged at the rue Saint Martin venue, North showed off a pinstripe look matching her mother Kim’s dress: maxi vest, knee-length skirt, white shirt and black tie that the little fashion icon embellished with sunglasses, platform boots and nose rings tied to the rigid necklace through chains. And there are already those who call her the next it-girl to keep an eye on.

