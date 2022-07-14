Kim Kardashian looks slimmer than ever as Balenciaga’s $ 3,000 baggy sweat suit submerges her tiny body on a trip to New York

KIM Kardashian showed off his microscopic figure in a huge $ 3,000 Balenciaga baggy sweat suit while visiting New York City.

Fans of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently demanded her old curves back after losing 21 pounds in the past couple of months.

But Kim, 41, continued to lose weight and looked thinner than ever on a trip to New York this week.

The reality star was spotted leaving her hotel Wednesday wearing a $ 3k blue, black and white super baggy Balenciaga tracksuit.

The TV personality nearly drowned in her gaze as her weight loss continued to appear after the Met Gala in early May.

Kim paired the look with a giant pair of black bug-eyed sunglasses and wore her platinum blonde hair pulled up in a bun.

The Hulu star completed her casual outfit with a fluffy black bag and totally glam makeup.

The declining mother-of-four figure sparked debate among fans, as many recalled her famous curves.

Earlier this week, many started speculating and sharing theories about her drastic weight cut.

CURVY KIM

A Reddit board dedicated to Kardashian with a post titled “This Kim >>>” shared a resurfaced photo of Kim.

It showed the SKIMS founder standing naked in her bathroom mirror with thick black bars obscuring her most private parts.

The mirror selfie was just one of a collection of Kim’s photos from the past where she looked much more curvy than her more recent photos.

The creator of the post implied their preference for the fuller figure of Kim’s past over the slender appearance of the present.

COMMENTS FROM THE FANS

Other Kardashian fans seemed to agree with Redditor as they shared their views in the comment thread.

One person wrote: “Wow. This is the Kim I know and love ”.

A second Redditor commented that she is “crazy how thin she is these days. I feel like she was super healthy then and she is now going [too] crazy about weight loss.

Another fan responded, writing, “They’re ALL going crazy for weight loss! I just don’t understand! Khloe is TOO thin for her build and NOT looking good.

They continued, adding “[Khloe’s] too tall and thin like a pencil, [her] the protruding ribs don’t quite fit her… I don’t even understand Kim with her super small waist. They have to eat something and get some meat back ”.

DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

Kim recently revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic $ 5 million dress for the Met Gala.

The reality star, best known for her hourglass figure, has since shocked fans with her petite build while attending events and on social media.

The Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family are concerned that she is losing too much weight and that she “barely sleeps.”

FAN THEORIES

Fans shared theories about the reasoning behind the Los Angeles native’s sudden weight loss.

Many have suggested it may have to do with Pete’s exes which include the likes of Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Pheobe Dynevor.

User wrote on Reddit: “Kim’s weight loss – a theory.

“I may be far from here, but I just realized that all of Pete’s exes are tiny. Like, incredibly skinny. Even for Hollywood. I wonder if Kim has noticed it too ”.

Others agreed, with a text: “Yeah, he was with Ariana and that Kaia Gerber, so I thought he liked Kim? Then she got thinner.

“Which is a little sad because it’s her aspect that drags into the relationship, not her.”

Another added: “You may be involved in something. Also, since he’s so skinny, maybe he’s trying to feel ‘smaller’ to match him physically. “

A third posted: “Pete has been with skinny white women, he probably feels insecure that he’s not his typical type.”

