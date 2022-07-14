Kim Kardashian looks “FURIOUS” minutes after Khloe announced she will have second child with former traitor Tristan Thompson

KIM Kardashian was spotted looking FURIOUS minutes after Khloe announced she has a second child with her former traitor Tristan Thompson.

Tycoon SKIMS was on his way to dinner when the shocking news came.

Pictured in New York City, Kim, 41, had a thunder face after fans learned of Khloe’s upcoming baby, 38.

The reality star wore an all-black suit as she was photographed walking into Ralph Lauren’s Manhattan restaurant, the Polo Bar.

Kim is currently in the Big Apple to work on her clothing brand and has bought her daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four.

However, they weren’t pictured at the dinner date with their famous mom.

Kim meanwhile kept her eyes off the cameras.

The Hulu star wore her platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and tied in a low ponytail.

Today, she was photographed in the same monochromatic dress in the photos that revealed her true skin texture.

While on the east coast with North and Chicago, Kim melted her hair and went bra-free yesterday while shopping with the kids at a mall.

WOAH, BABY!

News broke on Wednesday that Khloe is expecting a second child from her former traitor Tristan, 31.

The baby will be born via a surrogate and was conceived in November last year, shortly before Tristan’s mistress, Maralee Nichols, gave birth to her beloved son.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” said a rep from Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan already share a four-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The pair were active again, off again from 2016-2021, when the NBA star confessed to cheating on Khloe with fitness model Maralee.

Paternity tests later revealed that she had had a child following the relationship.

It wasn’t the first time Tristan has been unfaithful to Khloe: model Sydney Chase said she got engaged to him in 2020 and kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in 2019.

INTEGRATED SUCCESSORS

Kim recently rebuilt her family relationship with Tristan as she reintegrates into Kardashian’s life.

She joined him and Khloe with True and family matriarch Kris Jenner for lunch over Father’s Day weekend last month.

Tristan was also spotted taking Kim’s daughter Chicago from a ballet class with True.

However, Kim has previously criticized Tristan for her relationship with Maralee.

As viewers of The Kardashians on Hulu learned, it was she who broke the news to Khloe that she had cheated on her with the fitness model.

