Khloè Kardashian pregnant with a surrogate child by the ex Thompson, who has a child with another

Kim Kardashian’s sister decided to end her relationship with Tristan Thompson when she discovered the paternity of a 6-month-old baby she had by model Maralee Nichols. However, she has not given up on the idea of ​​having her second child with him, already planned, which she has chosen to be able to conceive as a surrogate.

Khloè Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson they are expecting a child, but in a surrogate way. This is the second child for the American reality star, already the mother of her eldest daughter True, 4 years old, who has decided to conceive a second baby with the Chicago Bulls basketball player despite the fact that they are no longer a couple. According to Page Six, in fact, the two would not have any relationship since last December and would not have spoken again except for issues related to surrogacy. According to TMZ, the birth of the baby is imminent.

Tristan Thompson had a son with model Maralee Nichols

“We can confirm that True will have a little brother who was conceived last November “, a representative of the Karshasians told Page Six. “We ask for your privacy and kindness so that Khloè can focus on her family “. The gossip, however, has been unleashed, visit the particular situation that will see the new member of the Kardashians born. While the couple made plans for their second child, in fact, a paternity test proved that Thompson is the father of little Theo, had by the model Maralee Nichols 6 months ago. However, it seems that Khloè discovered the news only later, so she chose to give up her partner, but not the idea of ​​a second child.

The project of a child with surrogacy

“Khloe and Tristan already had plans to have a baby when the scandal occurred. Until then Khloè has always maintained: “I will manage it myself, According to a source in Page Six. The story had already been told in the season finale of the Kardashian series. In particular, there is the scene where her sister Kim calls her to warn her that Maralee Nichols was suing Thompson for the support of her children. “What the fuck. My God. This cannot happen “, Khloè had let out her tears before asking the cameras to stop filming.