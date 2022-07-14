Khloe Kardashian is “incredibly grateful” to be expecting baby # 1. 2 via surrogate: “A beautiful blessing”

Ads

Khloe Kardashian. Photo Image Press / Shutterstock

True is taking another brother! Khloé Kardashian is delighted to be expecting baby n. 2 via surrogate.

Read the article

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a 38-year-old Hulu personality representative told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 13. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family ”.

Before the arrival of her second child, the founder of Good American welcomed daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April 2018.

Read the article

“He dresses a lot better than me and looks just like his dad, but he acts like me,” Kardashian previously told Us in July 2019 of his eldest son, who is now 4 years old. “She Basically she is crazy. She is just silly and she is not shy. The way I was as a kid is very similar to True. “

The author of Strong Looks Better Naked and a native of Canada, 31, dated intermittently between 2016 and 2021. Days before the reality TV star gave birth to True, the basketball player was accused of having betrayed with more women, but the two resisted the scandal and stayed together. Thompson and Kardashian broke up for the first time after kissing Kylie Jenner’s ex-friend Jordyn Woods.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Chicago Bulls athlete maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship before they finally reconciled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the midst of Kardashian and Thompson’s reunion, the couple had been sincere about their desire to expand their family and welcome a second child through a surrogate.

“[My doctor] said I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for pregnancy, “she said during a March 2021 episode of KUWTK.” I won’t go into detail in front of the camera, but they said there is 80% of possibility of having an abortion. At first I almost miscarried with True. But I didn’t know it was persistent. … She Said she would feel terrible putting on [an embryo] without warning me that most likely I would not be able to carry.

We confirmed that they separated permanently in June 2021, months before news broke that Thompson had welcomed his third child, Theo, with Maralee Nichols. The former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player was sued for child support by Nichols, 31, who claimed to be the father of his now 7-month-old son. According to court documents, the fitness influencer claimed she met with Thompson on her birthday in March. While Nichols claimed the NBA star told her she was single, she had yet to break up with Kardashian.

Read the article

“Today, the paternity test results reveal that I had a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions, ”wrote Thompson, who also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, via Instagram Story in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to raising our son amicably. I sincerely apologize to all those I have hurt or disappointed during this ordeal, both publicly and privately ”.

He continued at that moment: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t align with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Again, I’m so incredibly sorry.

The paternity scandal was caught during the Kardashian family’s Hulu docuseries, The Kardashians, which aired last month.

“I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. It wouldn’t be a courtesy to do that, ”said the former Revenge Body host, who has since been linked to a private equity investor, during a June episode. “But okay, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world?” she mentioned. “It’s just another slap in the face. It is humiliating. I’m embarassed. I’d rather be alone than being around people ”.

He added: “I am repeating every event, every great gesture, every journey [and] any date. This was all a lie. How did you not say something? I don’t feel quite in my own body. These things are happening and I am following the movements. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad ”.

Ads