Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson they revealed they were waiting their second child togetherthrough surrogate mother.

The 38-year-old star and 31-year-old basketball player are already parents of Truewho is 4 years old.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother or sister who has been conceived in November – said a spokesman for Kim Kardashian’s younger sister a AND! News – Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate mother for this beautiful blessing. We ask for your kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family“.

Khloé Kardashian – getty images

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not been a couple since last Decemberwhen it turned out that he was expecting a child with the model and personal trainer Maralee Nichols, conceived while he was engaged to Khloé. The baby, called Theowas born a few days after the news came out.

Meanwhile, Khloé and Tristan were trying to have another baby together who, as the star’s spokesperson explained, was conceived in November, so just before the paternity scandal.

The love story between the two was quite turbulent: they had already broken up in 2019 when the basketball player was pinched while kissing then BFF from Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods. The thing had ended the long friendship between Kylie and Jordyn.

Khloé Kardashian, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner – getty images

Even before that, when Khloé was pregnant in 2018, there were rumors that he would have betrayed her just before their first daughter was born together.

Besides Theo and True, Tristan Thompson is the father of Prince5 years old, had with the ex Jordan Craig.

ph: getty images






















