Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, son number two is on the way after the farewell

Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson they will be parents again. Their little True, 4, is about to become a big sister. «We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in NovemberHe said to Page Six a spokesperson for the Kardashian. “Khloé is incredibly grateful for such a blessing. We ask for tact and respect for her privacy, so that she can focus on her family. ‘ A source has specified to the American site that Khloé and Tristan, despite their second child on the way, are not back together and since last December – with the exception of co-parenting issues – they have hardly spoken to each other.

Khloé had broken up with “serial traitor” Tristanalready guilty of having cuckolded her in the ninth month of pregnancy, in April 2019, when he had been caught in intimate attitudes with 21-year-old model Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie Jenner’s best friend. But then she had decided to give her boyfriend another chance, especially for True’s sake. But at the end of 2021, just during the reconciliation period, the basketball player was sued by Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols for the maintenance of son Theo born in early December “after a sexual relationship lasting months”. Paternity has been confirmed and the 38-year-old Khloé collapsed on her. The betrayal with the Texan personal trainer, told in an episode of The Kardashiansfor her it was “devastating“. At the time, the baby about to be born, as explained by various sources, was already on a “journey”: “The baby was already conceived when it turned out that Tristan had a child with another woman“. And Khloé at that point would have told her friends about him: “I’ll raise it by myself“.

Or perhaps together with his new loveif what was told to People from an insider. Finally concluded the “toxic Tristan” chapter, Khloé would now be dating ‘a private equity investor that was introduced to her a few weeks ago at a dinner by her sister Kim. ‘ And with him she “feels really good”. The identity of the mysterious man is still unknown but the paparazzi are already at work. Last month, however, Kardashian denied an online rumor that she was dating “another NBA player”, writing under an Instagram post that the rumor is “definitely not true!”I’m not seeing anyone. I am happy to focus on myself and my daughter for a while“. True or not? For sure, Khloé is about to hug her son number two. She and she are “incredibly grateful for such a blessing.”

