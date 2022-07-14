Keanu Reeves wants to play Batman in a live-action movie

Keanu Reeves is officially the new Batman. At least his voice is, in the new animated movie from DC Films, Super Pet League, where he will perform a version of BruceWayne.

Nevertheless, the actor wishes to play the character in a live-action project. He thus confirmed it recently in an interview, where he revealed that one of his dreams would be to play the Gotham City superhero in a future movie.

Keanu Reeves as Batman?

Keanu Reeves was part of the premiere of Super Pet League, where did you talkabout his role as an animated Batman. On the occasion, the actor John Wick revealed his happiness to have played the characterEven if it was just with his voice.

“I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comics, the movies. So to have the opportunity to give him my voice, to be Bartman, It was incredible“Keanu commented in conversation with Extra. However, he confesses that the real goal would be make it into a live-action tape.

“It’s always been a dream”confirmed the star of The Matrix. However, the role is currently quite busy, with Robert Pattinson triumphing in his first film as the character and Michael Keaton returning for a future installment. “Pattinson has Batman now and he’s doing amazing. Maybe later on,” Keanu Reeves noted, complimenting the actor from The Lighthouse.“Maybe when they need an older Batman”continued the actor who is not a stranger to action movies. After all, Keanu Reeves tries out on tapes like John Wick, The Matrix and more, that he still has the moves to make an epic Batman. However, at least for now, we will have to settle for hearing his voice. as the hero of Gotham City. The League of Super Pets from DC opens in Chilean theaters this July 28.





