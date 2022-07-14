July 15 theater billboard: The premieres with ‘The invisible agent’ and more

The billboard arrives a bit split this week, having premieres on July 14 and 15. Although streaming platforms such as Netflix continue to add more and more projects en masse to their homes, movie theaters also manage to launch interesting films so that viewers who want to enjoy cinematographic experiences can continue doing so as usual. This week there will be films of the highest level, such as the unseen agentand independent projects like Pig, which brings Nicolas Cage back to the billboard. Santiago Segura continues to grow his family film saga with the third installment of Father there is but one. We are going to review the most outstanding releases here.

the unseen agent

duration : 122 min.

: 122 min. gender : Action, thriller, espionage.

: Action, thriller, espionage. Director: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

The most expensive movie in the history of Netflix that we have already been able to see. CIA agent Sierra Six is ​​released from prison to perform some special assignments. But the tables turn when he becomes the target, pursued by Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA buddy who will stop at nothing to get his head. Luckily, Sierra has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) to cover his back.

Father there is only one 3

duration : 99 min.

: 99 min. gender : Comedy, family.

: Comedy, family. Director: Safe Santiago

Santiago Segura’s career in family cinema continues with this third installment of his popular saga of Father there is only one. On this occasion, in the middle of summer, the story will take us to a Christmas atmosphere. Christmas is approaching and the children accidentally break a figurine of his father’s Nativity Scene and they must get one just like it. But of course not be simple because it is a collector’s item. In addition, they will have to deal with all the familiarity that is generated at Christmas.

Between life and death

duration : 100 min.

: 100 min. gender : Thriller, drama.

: Thriller, drama. DirectorGiordano Gederlini

Leo Castaeda, a Spaniard settled in Brussels, works as a subway driver. One night he witnesses the suicide of Hugo, his son, of whom he had not known anything for more than two years. After what happened, Leo begins to investigate the causes of his death and discovers that he was involved in a robbery.

Pig

duration : 92 min.

: 92 min. gender : drama, thriller

: drama, thriller Director: Michael Sarnoski

Nicolas Cage returns to billboards. The artist’s career is going through one of his best moments. A truffle hunter lives alone and isolated in an area of ​​Oregon and makes the decision to return to Portland to recover his beloved truffle sow, which has been stolen.

Goodbye, Don Glees!

duration : 95 min.

: 95 min. gender : Animation, comedy.

: Animation, comedy. Director: Atsuko Ishizuka

Roma lives in a town far from Tokyo, where she doesn’t feel comfortable, except when she’s with Toto. Both get together and create the group ‘Don Glees’. During the vacations of the first year of high school they are accused of causing a forest fire, and now their adventure will be to prove their innocence by searching for a missing drone.

In front of you

duration : 85 min.

: 85 min. gender : Drama

: Drama Director: Hong Sang-soo

A veteran actress returns to her country, South Korea, and goes straight to her sister’s house. A filmmaker asks her to join his project, and she agrees to meet him at the center of Sel. While they get drunk, the rain accompanied her evening.

Between two sunrises

duration : 91 min.

: 91 min. gender : Drama

: Drama Director: Selman Nacar

After a worker is injured at Kadir’s family business, Kadir is forced to make a decision that will impact his dreams, his family and the life of the worker’s wife.

Font.